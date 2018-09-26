The Voice Coaches Fight Over Contestant Who Sang B.B. King Song — Watch His Performance

The thrill is far from gone at The Voice.

After contestant Michael Lee gave a stirring performance of B.B. King‘s “The Thrill Is Gone,” three of the four judges — Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — were left fighting over whose team the talented crooner would join. Hudson even threw her shoe onstage as the song ended.

Shelton started off the praise for the Fort Worth, Texas, singer. “You literally beat me to death with that vocal performance,” he said. “I was thinking the whole time, ‘This is soulful. It’s the blues.’ Then I was like, ‘Screw it, I can coach this guy, man.’ I think this would be a match made in heaven as a matter of fact.”

Levine quipped, “What a vote of confidence. … Great pitch, Blake.”

Shelton added, “I knew you deserved to have all the button pushes you could get, man. I’d be honored to be your coach.”

Then Levine and Shelton got into a bit of a tiff. Levine asserted, “I am maybe the only one who has worked with a solo guitar player, who plays solos, who plays the blues, who plays that style of music.”

“I’ve also [worked] with a couple of guitar players on this show,” Shelton shot back. “Last season, remember that?”

Fourth judge Kelly Clarkson joked, “I think we just need to add mud and just let them go at it.” She urged Lee to choose Hudson: “Ain’t nobody on her team like you.”

Levine replied, “There’s nobody on any team like him, first of all.”

Earning a hearty laugh from Shelton, Clarkson cracked, “That’s what he says to all the people to make them feel special.”

Hudson made the final pitch: “No, I don’t know how to play no guitar, but Jennifer knows how to stand flat-foot and sing. Yes she do, just like you.”

At the end of the audition, Lee chose Shelton to be his coach, earning an exasperated huff from Levine. Shelton tweeted, “Michaelllll you my boy, blue!! God I love pissed @adamlevine off… look at him… he’s gonna cry.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.