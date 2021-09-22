From Blake Shelton's Win Cam to Ariana Grande's First-Aid Kit, The Voice Coaches Explain Their Artist Gifts

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend give the story behind their artist gifts

When contestants are picked for a team on The Voice, not only do they get a chance to work with an A-list coach, but they also get a bit of swag.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend show off what they chose to gift the artists on their team this season.

Clarkson, 39, decided to keep the same gift she's given in past seasons, a Team Kelly jacket. But this year she's offering it up in a fresh new color: turquoise.

"It's fabulous," Clarkson says in the clip. "I'm so excited about my team this year, and this might be my favorite color."

Legend, 42, also opted to give his team something they could wear as a gift this year and created his very own boxing robe with "Legend" written on the back.

"Mike Tyson would wear it," he says. "The last few years my gift to my team hasn't been something they can take home: I shook their hand with a rubber glove, not so great, I sang them a song, I liked it but then I got kind of tired of singing. So I decided I was going to give them something they could walk away with. We're going to win the championship, so I decided to give them the classic boxing training robe."

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend | Credit: Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

First time coach Grande, 28, meanwhile decided to give her artists a vocal health first-aid kit as their gift.

"As a coach, I want them to maintain healthy instruments," she says. "My gift this season is a lunch box. There are supplements and teas and honey packets to help soothe your voice."

"I hope the singers on this show book big tours and that they get to go sing for the rest of their lives," she adds. "I hope that they find these tools very helpful."

For his artists, Shelton, 45, created a "win cam" for them to strike a pose in.

"If you watch this show, you know that I brag a little bit when somebody chooses me as their coach, and so I wanted a win cam," he says. "It's something I can put in people's face, like, 'This artist chose me.' That's really what keeps me coming back. "

Though Shelton says he originally asked for a "wind camera" that he thought would be "funny," he's "going with" the "win cam" he got instead.

As to how he acquired the camera, Shelton jokes, "It's a nice piece of security equipment I tore off my house."

"It's been good for me, it's been good luck," he adds. "It brings bragging to a whole new level."