All the Times Blake Shelton's Team Has Won The Voice
Blake Shelton has the most wins of any coach on The Voice. Take a look back at all the Team Blake contestants who have won the music show over the years and tune in tonight to see if he notches his ninth win!
Jermaine Paul, Season 2 (2012)
The R&B singer was the first contestant on Team Blake to win the show.
Following his season two victory, Paul admitted to PEOPLE that he was shocked about the results.
"I didn't feel good about the overall outcome," he said. "I didn't know if I was going to win or not. I honestly was ready to accept not winning. But I'm so excited."
Cassadee Pope, Season 3 (2012)
The pop punk singer received high praise from Shelton after her season three win.
"She's got a lot of options," Shelton said about Pope's versatility as a singer. "She's adored by rock fans, pop fans, country fans. She connects with a lyric the way few people can. The door is wide open."
Danielle Bradbery, Season 4 (2013)
Marking Shelton's third win in a row, the country pop singer was crowned The Voice champ at only 16 years old.
"I'm so thankful," Bradbery tearfully said about her season four victory. "I'm sorry, I'm speechless."
Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 7 (2014)
The country singer marked Shelton's fourth win on the show.
Shortly after the season seven finale aired, Boyd shared the special advice his coach gave him.
"Blake's best advice to me was to continue to be myself, don't let people change me and stick to my guns as to who I am as a person," Craig told Entertainment Tonight.
Sundance Head, Season 11 (2016)
Sundance Head was yet another country singer from Shelton's team to win The Voice. Not only did it mark Shelton's fifth win overall, but it also made Shelton the top mentor with the most number of wins.
Following his season 11 victory, Head told PEOPLE what all the fan support has meant to him.
"It's been really important for me to be able to come into your living room," he said. "I just hope that I bring joy to you when you listen to my music."
Chloe Kohanski, Season 13 (2017)
The rock singer won The Voice during season 13, furthering Shelton's record as the mentor with the most wins on the show.
"I never had a moment where I thought I have this in the bag," Kohanski told reporters after the finale. "It instilled a lot of confidence in me. No matter what I was walking away with I have a sense of who I am. I also feel like if I wouldn't have won, I believe Blake when he says he does take care of his team. I'm very stoked that we won this together, that's very fun. It's not just for the show, it's real."
Todd Tilghman, Season 18 (2020)
The pastor and singer (and dad of eight!) won The Voice at age 42, making him the oldest winner in the show's history, according to TODAY.
"Todd is every bit as talented as the other four and I think the thing that may have put him over the top is relatability," Shelton said about his contestant's win during a press conference after the finale. "He's somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day... I wish I had a record label I could sign Todd to because I would make him a priority. There's no excuses. It's time. I want to support him in any way I can."
Cam Anthony, Season 20 (2021)
Anthony was crowned the season 20 winner of The Voice, marking Shelton's eighth victory. (The next-highest winners, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, are tied with three wins each.)
"Just being able to work with him has been outrageous and confidence-building, to have his faith in my vision and my idea of what I wanted to be as an artist has just meant the world," Anthony told TV Line about working with Shelton. "If anything, I'm just appreciative that he thinks that highly of me. I'm excited to take on the challenge of coming through and showing up the best way I can."