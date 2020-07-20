"YES, I'm a bisexual man who's in love with LOVE," Avery Wilson said Sunday on social media

The Voice Alum Avery Wilson Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Am Who I Am'

The Voice alum Avery Wilson has come out as bisexual.

Wilson, who competed on season 3 of the NBC singing competition series in 2012, shared the news in a brief tweet on his 25th birthday on Sunday, writing, "I'm bisexual. Ok bye."

The singer then opened up more about his sexuality in a lengthy Instagram post.

"In my eyes, life isn't about being perfect. It's about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE," Wilson wrote. "I'm all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type s—."

"I've always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that—MY business," he continued. "Well, things just don't work that way when [you're] known on a big social scale."

Wilson went on to say that "all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer!"

"To finally answer the question.. YES, I'm a bisexual man who's in love with LOVE," he shared. "I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will! ❤️."

The "If I Have To" singer concluded his candid post by thanking his fans for their continued support.

"With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth," he wrote. "It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same. Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y'all are loved and cherished more than you know—for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW. ❤️."

During season 3 of The Voice, Wilson competed on coach Cee Lo Green's team and made it to the knockouts round. Despite being a favorite to win, he was eliminated after performing Usher's "Yeah 3x."