The Sweet's Steve Priest Dead at 72: 'He Was the Best Bass Player I Ever Played With'

Steve Priest, the bassist for the band, The Sweet, died on Thursday. He was 72.

Priest's bandmate Andy Scott revealed the sad news on the band's Facebook page, announcing that he was now the last surviving member of the music group.

"I am in pieces right now," Scott wrote. "Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family x."

Calling Priest "the best bass player I ever played with," Scott said the "noise we made as a band was so powerful."

"From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started!" he continued. "He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA."

"Rest in Peace brother," Scott concluded his post. "All my love."

Priest's family also released a statement through the band's Twitter account, mourning his loss.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce at 8:25am PT today, Steve Priest, founding member of The Sweet, passed away," the statement said. "He is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle & Maggie and 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Jade & Hazel."

Formed in 1968 by Brian Connolly and late band member Mick Tucker, the band originally called The Sweetshop (it was soon abbreviated to The Sweet due to another band that shared the name, The Sweetshop) welcomed bassist and vocalist Priest from the band, The Army. Scott later joined in 1970.

Known for songs like "Ballroom Blitz," which features a mention of Priest in its opening seconds, The Sweet disbanded in 1981.