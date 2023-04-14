The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46 Following 'Brief Illness'

Sheehan founded the band with Danny O'Donoghue and Glen Power in 2001

By
Published on April 14, 2023 03:30 PM
The Script, Mark Sheehan
Mark Sheehan. Photo: Carla Speight/Getty Images

Mark Sheehan, the beloved guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has died at age 46.

The band announced the tragic news in social media post on Friday.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the Instagram post read. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan founded the band in 2001 in Dublin with Danny O'Donoghue and Glen Power. Sheehan and O'Donoghue were childhood friends and former members of the band Mytown.

The band went on to release six studio albums and are best known for their songs "Breakeven," "Hall of Fame" and "The Man Who Can't Be Moved." Their self-titled debut album reached No. 1 in both the United Kingdom and Ireland. Their most recent project with original music was 2019's Sunsets & Full Moons. They also released a single titled "Dare You to Doubt Me" last September.

In 2021 and early 2022, The Script performed a series of shows in the United States without Sheehan in order to spend more time with his family, O'Donoghue, 42, told Sunday World last May.

Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power from The Script
The Script. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," he said.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it," he said, adding that he returned "refreshed."

The band was scheduled to support Pink on her U.K. tour in June.

Sheehan is survived by wife Rina and their three kids, Cameron, Avery and Lil.

