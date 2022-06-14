The Rolling Stones Postpone Bern Concert as Mick Jagger's COVID Persists, Band Is 'Deeply Sorry'

Just one day after calling off their show in Amsterdam , the rockers postponed a second show in Bern, Switzerland set for Friday night.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.

The Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date, while a performance in Milan set for Tuesday will go on as planned.

Jagger, 78, announced on Monday that he'd tested positive for COVID and would therefore have to cancel the Rolling Stones' show that night.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a Twitter post. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."