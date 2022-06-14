The Rolling Stones Postpone Bern Concert as Mick Jagger's COVID Persists, Band Is 'Deeply Sorry'
The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone an additional show in light of Mick Jagger's recent bout with COVID.
Just one day after calling off their show in Amsterdam, the rockers postponed a second show in Bern, Switzerland set for Friday night.
"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.
The Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date, while a performance in Milan set for Tuesday will go on as planned.
Jagger, 78, announced on Monday that he'd tested positive for COVID and would therefore have to cancel the Rolling Stones' show that night.
"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID," he wrote in a Twitter post. "We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."
The band wrote on Instagram that their legendary frontman started exhibiting symptoms "upon arrival at the stadium."
The "Satisfaction" rockers kicked off their European tour in Madrid on June 1, and it will wrap in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31.
Last week, Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played in Liverpool, England in a show that had a very special member in the audience: Jagger's 5-year-old son Deveraux.
The singer's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Deveraux dancing backstage at the show to "You Can't Always Get What You Want" while wearing a Rolling Stones T-shirt.
"Vibes," Hamrick, 35, wrote alongside the video.