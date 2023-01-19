The Rolling Stones Join TikTok with 'Start Me Up' Dance Video: 'We Have Joined Your World'

The band and frontman Mick Jagger launched TikTok accounts on Thursday

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 19, 2023 03:39 PM

You can't always get what you want — unless what you wanted was Mick Jagger and company on TikTok.

The legendary "Gimme Shelter" singer and his Rolling Stones bandmates have officially joined the popular video platform, meaning their full music catalog is now available to creators to remix and cover as they see fit.

The band's channel will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recordings and more from their 50-plus year career.

Jagger, Keith Richards, both 79, and Ronnie Wood, 75, kicked things off with a compilation video of the rockers — plus late bandmate Charlie Watts — dancing over the years set to "Start Me Up."

Additional videos featured hits like "Angie" and "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)," and encouraged fans to cover, remix and transform the songs using #TheRollingStones hashtag.

The account also shared a black-and-white clip of the young rockers introducing themselves during a 1963 interview in Denmark.

While Richards created his own personal account last year, Jagger launched his alongside the band's account, sharing a video set to "Sympathy for the Devil."

"Hello TikTok. We have joined your world," he says in the clip. "You can follow us @therollingstones and @jagger. So excited to see what you create with our music. Use #TheRollingStones so we can check it out."

The British rockers — who wrapped their Sixty anniversary tour in Europe last year — have said they're working on their first album of original music since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

Any new release they share will be the first without longtime drummer Watts, who died in August 2021 at age 80.

Still, Watts will be featured on the album, as the Stones told the Los Angeles Times in October 2021 that they'd recorded new music with him on drums before his death.

"Let me put it this way," Richards said, "you haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

