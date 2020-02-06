The Rolling Stones Announce 2020 Tour Dates Nearly a Year After Mick Jagger's Heart Surgery

"It's a new year, a new decade & we're thrilled," the band shared on Twitter
The Rolling Stones are ready to rock in 2020!
On Thursday, the iconic British rock band announced they would be embarking on a 2020 leg of their No Filter North American tour.
“It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!
,” they shared on Twitter.
Along with the tweet, the band shared a promotional video with each band member — frontman Mick Jagger, 76, lead guitarist Keith Richards, 76, guitarist Ronnie Wood, 72, and drummer Charlie Watts, 78 — talking about why they love going on tour.
“There’s something about the rhythm of hitting the road,” one says. “It gets in your blood.”
The 15-city run will kick off on May 8 in San Diego, California, before wrapping up on July 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Their San Diego performance will be at SDCCU Stadium, where they last performed in 1998, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
RELATED: Rolling Stones Postpone Tour for Mick Jagger to Reportedly Undergo Heart Valve Replacement
Last year, the band had to postpone their No Filter tour when Jagger was advised by doctors in March 2019 that he couldn’t go on tour at the time due to “medical treatment.” Several reports claimed the star had to undergo surgery to replace a valve in his heart.
By April, he announced that he was “feeling much better” and “on the mend.” Then in May, he shared a video of himself back at rehearsal.
Tickets for their 2020 tour will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 local time. A presale for American Express cardholders will run from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.
Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter tour dates
May 8: San Diego, Calif. @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12: Vancouver, Canada @ BC Place
May 16: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
May 24: Austin, Texas @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29: Dallas, Texas @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6: Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field
June 10: Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
June 14: Louisville, Ind. @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19: Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field
June 27: St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
July 1: Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5: Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9: Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium