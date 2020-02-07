The Pussycat Dolls Drop Steamy Video for New Single 'React' Ahead of First World Tour in 10 Years

Pussycat Dolls fans, rejoice — the video for their new single is finally here!

On Friday, the five-piece girl group (comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar) dropped a clip for “React,” over two months after first premiering a snippet during their celebrated comeback performance.

In true Pussycat Dolls fashion, the video is jam-packed with steamy visuals and killer choreography.

One scene has the girls dancing around in the rain while wearing nude-colored latex leotards. Another sees them in head-to-toe black, backlit by flames and doing upside-down splits.

“Every time I leave, you pull me closer / I hang up the phone, you call me back,” they sing in the pop-infused banger. “Why don’t you mess me ’round like you’re supposed to? / You’re turning me cruel ’cause I’m just wanting you to react.”

The Pussycat Dolls first previewed “React” back in November, performing the tune as part of a melody of hits on The X Factor UK season finale. It was their first live performance in over 10 years.

Initially, The Pussycat Dolls were founded as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin. By 2003, the group — which also included Melody Thornton — had evolved into a musical girl group after Antin struck a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

They went on to release two albums and find worldwide success with hit songs like “Don’t Chat,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” but disbanded in 2010 after the completion of their 2009 world tour.

Now all, with the exception of Thornton, are back — with a reunion tour, titled Unfinished Business, launching later this year with stops around the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

“In the past few years, all of us girls have been talking and really trying to figure out when was a good time in everyone’s lives and it just all worked out that this was the right time individually for us to come together,” Scherzinger, 41, told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s great because it’s around our 10-year reunion.”

They didn’t waste anytime getting back in the swing of it either.

“It was crazy. We’d all gotten together in London for X Factor and several days before the performance and — it’s been over 10 years that we’ve been in a room together — it felt like no time had passed,” the Masked Singer judge said.

“As soon as somebody started playing ‘Buttons’ wherever we were standing, right then, we immediately all broke out into the dance-break choreography in unison — it was kind of freakish,” she continued. “That’s when we realized, this is why we’re the Pussycat Dolls and there’ll never be any other group like us. We all work so well together.”

As for “React,” Scherzinger called the song “really melodic, fresh, and current and new-sounding.”

“It’s an unexpected song,” she said. “Coming back, we wanted to just do something that felt really new and fresh and something we’d never done. It’s got that electro-pop feel and a great dance beat, so it’s something we could dance hard to and do our own thing to, in regard to choreography.”

Fans can expect diversity with the group’s new album, Scherzinger said.

“Our music has always been very diverse,” she recalled. “So we’ve just been playing around with a lot of songs that we feel are very strong and anthemic and very dance-driven because we are typically known as a dance group. We’re just kind of taking one thing at a time.”

Scherzinger added, “We knew that we were excited for the comeback and to get the single together and the video and now we’re focusing on the tour. So with the music, we’re just seeing where that takes us.”