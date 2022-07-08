The Pretty Reckless Cancels Three Concerts After Taylor Momsen Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'FML'

"We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to," reads a statement posted to Instagram by The Pretty Reckless

Taylor Momsen has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, Momsen shared a photo of her positive at-home test result and announced her band The Pretty Reckless has to cancel the first three dates of their upcoming tour with Halestorm.

"Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to," began a statement from the alt-rock band.

"We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City," continued the post. "We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here."

Alongside the photo of Momsen's positive test result, the 28-year-old former Gossip Girl star wrote, "Yup...FML."

The co-headlining tour was set to kick off Friday at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan, a suburb near Detroit. However, The Pretty Reckless is now slated to join Halestorm on July 12 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana — barring any more COVID-related complications.

Last year, Momsen spoke to PEOPLE about launching The Pretty Reckless in 2009 amid her time playing Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl.

At the time, people thought the band was just a phase for Momsen, who had spent much of her early life onscreen, gaining recognition for roles like Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 adaptation of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

"The phase was the stripper heels and the outrageous outfits," she told PEOPLE. "But at the time, that didn't feel like a phase. That was very much who I was and how I was comfortable dressing. Like anyone, I grew and I matured. But rock and roll was never a phase."

taylor momsen Taylor momsen | Credit: Indira Cesarine

According to the actress-turned-musician, she long held dreams of starting a band.

"I always wanted to be in a band," Momsen said. "I never wanted to be a solo artist because I wanted to be The Beatles. I didn't want to be Elvis Presley. I mean, Elvis Presley is great, but I wanted to be The Beatles because who wants to do this alone? Life is lonely in general, and I always wanted to have my best friends on my side. I'm really lucky that I found that."

Though she secured her first national commercial at 3 years old and her role in How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 7, her heart was always in music.

taylor momsen Taylor Momsen | Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty

"I started writing songs when I was really young," she recalled. "I could hum melodies before I could speak sentences, or so my mom tells me. When I did the Grinch, I went into a recording studio for the first time [to record 'Where Are You Christmas?'] It was an experience that I'll never forget, and I remember not wanting to leave the studio. When I finally did, I said, 'I just want to go back.'"

While acting was a job Momsen "enjoyed," she admitted she was "never in love with it."

"With music, I wouldn't know who I am without it," she said. "When I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, I quit all my other jobs to just focus on music."