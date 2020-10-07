"Not voting sucks, okay?" said Huey Lewis in his Zoom audition tape

The Postal Service Holds Auditions for Anne Hathaway, Slash & More to Encourage Voting

The Postal Service is back — and with a civic mission.

The indie band, which disbanded in 2013, reunited Wednesday in a skit aimed at encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The group — comprised of Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis — posted the silly audition video on a new Instagram account Wednesday, a day after teasing their reunion in a short clip on social media.

The original band members all appeared in the video, which was set up like a Zoom call moderated by comedian Jon Daly, playing the fictional role Dave from record label Sub Pop. Daly jokes that the auditions are for a massive fall tour.

Throughout the Zoom, the band (plus Daly) audition various celebrities and fellow musicians to join the band. The talent includes Huey Lewis, Weird Al Yankovic, Big Freedia, Caroline Polachek and both Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns ’N Roses.

"Not voting sucks, okay? And it kinda blows. Kinda like a harmonica," said Lewis before his audition playing the instrument.

Comedian Patten Oswalt, Kenny G, and Japanese Breakfast also appear for brief “auditions,” all of which end poorly in some hilarious way or another. After the call appears to end, Anne Hathaway pops up onscreen for an audition of her own.

“Hello, anybody here?” she says to the empty Zoom room. “It’s Anne Hathaway — I’m sorry I’m really late for the audition.”

“I’m just gonna start,” she adds, before launching into a very slow rendition of The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights” and then stopping herself — “Oh, that’s the Iron & Wine version.”

The skit was created to promote HeadCount, a nonprofit organization that encourages voter registration and participation in democracy “through the power of music,” according to its website.