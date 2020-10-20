"Tony's music touched people around the globe for decades," read a statement about the "Your Love" singer's "unexpected" death

The Outfield's Tony Lewis Dead at 62: 'He Was a Beautiful Soul'

The Outfield's Tony Lewis has died at age 62.

The lead singer and bassist of the "Your Love" band died on Tuesday morning at his London home, according to a statement from his team. The cause of his death was not revealed.

"Tony Lewis, singer of the '80s rock band The Outfield, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," read the statement. "Tony's music touched people around the globe for decades."

"Tony Lewis's legacy will live on forever through his beautiful family and his legendary music," the statement later read. "The family requests their privacy during this difficult time."

The singer's Twitter account also shared a photo of the singer, along with the sad news.

"He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you," the tweet read.

The Outfield

The rock band — originally comprising Lewis on the bass, John Spinks on the guitar, Alan Jackman on the drums — came to fame following their debut album Play Deep in 1985, which featured iconic songs of the '80s such as "Your Love," "All the Love" and "Say It Isn't So."

Spinks died in 2014 after a battle with liver cancer, after which the group disbanded. Lewis later released a solo record in 2018 called Out of the Darkness.