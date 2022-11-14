The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Singer María Zardoya Alleges He 'Groped' Her

The drummer apologized for his behavior in a statement and said he is "seeking help" for alcohol and substance abuse issues

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 12:58 PM
Brandon Fried and The Neighborhood performs at the Big Ticket Fest at Metropolitan Park
Photo: John Davisson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Indie rock band The Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of sexual misconduct by singer-songwriter María Zardoya.

The "Sweater Weather" rockers announced on Sunday that Fried had been fired from the group, which he joined in 2014 after the departure of founding drummer Bryan "Olivver" Sammis.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the band wrote on social media. "As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

The announcement came on the heels of an Instagram Story shared by Zardoya, who fronts the indie pop band The Marías.

The Neighbourhood Instagram
The Neighbourhood Instagram

She alleged that Fried groped her beneath a table while the two were at a bar together on Saturday, noting that it was "one of the most uncomfortable things" that had ever happened to her.

"i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," Zardoya wrote. "@thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

Maria Zardoya of The Marias performs in concert during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival
Gary Miller/Getty Images

In response, Fried apologized to Zardoya in an Instagram Story of his own that said he is "seeking help" for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

"I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence," he wrote. "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

Brandon Fried Instagram
Brandon Fried Instagram

Fried continued: "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

The Neighbourhood, which formed in California in 2011, has released four studio albums, most recently Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones in 2020. The band also includes guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margot and singer Jesse Rutherford.

Rutherford, 31, recently stepped out with girlfriend Billie Eilish, 20, for the pair's red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Jesse Rutherford attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration At The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Rumored Love Interest
win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'
win butler, arcade fire
Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire's Music After Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
Feist, Win Butler of Arcade Fire
Musician Feist 'Can't Continue' Arcade Fire Tour amid Win Butler's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'
Dylan Gonzalez Trey Songz
Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez Accuses Trey Songz of Raping Her at Las Vegas Hotel
Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort
'West Side Story' 's Rachel Zegler Addresses Ansel Elgort Allegations: 'There's Been a Lot of Awakening'
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Involved in Sexual Assault Investigation in Las Vegas: Police
Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort
Rachel Zegler Says It Was 'Hurtful' to Be Asked About Ansel Elgort: He 'Can Speak for Himself'
US actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." US actress Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Johnny Depp Did 'Cavity Search' on Amber Heard, Penetrated Her with Bottle, Psychologist Testifies
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
playboy-mansion-tour-9.jpg
'Secrets of Playboy' Alleges 'Clean-Up Crew' Concealed Dozens of Sexual Assaults: 'I Think Hefner Knew'