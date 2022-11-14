The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Singer María Zardoya Alleges He 'Groped' Her

Indie rock band The Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of sexual misconduct by singer-songwriter María Zardoya.

The "Sweater Weather" rockers announced on Sunday that Fried had been fired from the group, which he joined in 2014 after the departure of founding drummer Bryan "Olivver" Sammis.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the band wrote on social media. "As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

The announcement came on the heels of an Instagram Story shared by Zardoya, who fronts the indie pop band The Marías.

She alleged that Fried groped her beneath a table while the two were at a bar together on Saturday, noting that it was "one of the most uncomfortable things" that had ever happened to her.

"i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," Zardoya wrote. "@thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

In response, Fried apologized to Zardoya in an Instagram Story of his own that said he is "seeking help" for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

"I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence," he wrote. "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

Fried continued: "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

The Neighbourhood, which formed in California in 2011, has released four studio albums, most recently Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones in 2020. The band also includes guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margot and singer Jesse Rutherford.

Rutherford, 31, recently stepped out with girlfriend Billie Eilish, 20, for the pair's red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.