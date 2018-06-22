The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Suffers 'Minor Health Issue,' Band Cancels Last 4 Tour Dates

The Monkees have canceled their remaining tour dates after guitarist Michael ‘Mike’ Nesmith had health troubles on Thursday.

In a statement shared to their Facebook page and provided to PEOPLE, the band told their fans Nesmith “had a minor health issue today in advance of his tour date in Philadelphia tonight.”

“He visited a local medical facility and, although the issue was not serious, was advised to rest for the next week, so unfortunately the remaining four dates on The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show tour have been postponed until a later date,” the statement read.

“Nesmith has been dismissed from the hospital and is traveling back to his home in Carmel Valley,” it continued. “He is in good spirits and thanks all the fans for their support and understanding. He looks forward to getting back on the stage again soon.”

The Monkees Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The four dates included a performance Thursday night at the Keswick Theater in Philadelphia, followed by performances on Friday in New York City, Saturday in Huntington, New York and Monday in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The tour manager, Andrew Sandoval, shared a post on Facebook announcing the cancelations and saying the band would reschedule them in January.

“I am sorry to report that the final four dates of The Monkees Tour will be postponed till January,” Sandoval wrote. “Michael Nesmith has not been feeling well and will be recuperating in the meantime. We will return to the good clean fun as soon as possible.”