The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit

Beatlemania curdled into hysteria outside the Tokyo Hilton. It was the first day of July 1966, and the Beatles had recently arrived for their first (and, as it turned out, only) set of Japanese shows. Hoards of overzealous fans and reactionary protesters threatened the band with grievous bodily harm — each side for their own contradictory reasons. To combat this ever-present threat, a phalanx of police stood guard every few feet along the 10th-floor corridor of the hotel, monitoring all who came and went. Throughout the city, a security force 35,000 strong was poised to leap into action at the slightest provocation. An unfortunate side effect of this necessary protective measure was that the Beatles were effectively prisoners of the Presidential Suite, released only to perform.

It was this type of scenario, at once dangerous and inhumane, that led them to swear off touring forever by the end of summer. But today, despite the chaos outside and the claustrophobia inside, they made the best of it. The most famous foursome on the planet could be found in the center of the living room, thin Japanese brushes in hand, contentedly working on a communal painting. Roger Whitaker, a photographer friend of the group, would later observe, "Other than their music, this painting was the only creative enterprise I ever saw the Beatles undertake as a group. I had never seen them so happy — no drink, no drugs, no girls — just working together with no distractions." Each Beatle occupied their own corner of the 30x40-inch sheet, decorating and doodling in their own style. Paul McCartney's quarter was neatly symmetrical, whereas John Lennon's was more loose and sprawling. George Harrison's space was sparse but contained the most vibrant colors, while Ringo Starr's quadrant was playful and cartoonish. The designs were utterly unique but worked in concert with each other, a psychedelic take on abstract expressionism. Barely a word passed between them. The end result, as Whitaker recalled, "just happened naturally."

While they worked, they listened to the 14 songs they'd completed weeks before in London. It was their as-yet-untitled seventh album. Like the painting, these songs brimmed with distinct colors, shapes and styles, yet formed a cohesive and confident whole. But what to call it? An early favorite, Abracadabra, had already been taken. Keeping with the theme of magic, McCartney put forth Magic Circle. On the surface, it cheekily mythologized a vinyl disc, but surely the phrase struck them as at least slightly self-referential. Magic Circle beautifully described their bond, which had grown more precious by the day. In each other, they found an oasis of creativity, camaraderie and calm amid the constant pandemonium. Lennon gave the title a characteristically surreal twist: Four Sides of the Circle. This nearly won out, but the Beatles continued to tinker as they painted. Then it came. The following day they sent a telegram to their label, EMI Records, informing them that their next record would be called Revolver. The "Rs" on both ends made it a pun — a record revolves, yeah? — but the truth lay in the middle: Evolve.

"The next LP is going to be very different," Lennon teased shortly before recording began on April 6, 1966. He wasn't one for understatement, but this was putting it mildly. That spring the Beatles worked 300 hours, practically an eternity considering their debut LP was (mostly) recorded in a single day. The tone was set at the first session with "Tomorrow Never Knows," a stunning avant-garde soundscape that recreated a psychedelic experience through electronic tape-loops, Indian modalities and obtuse, impressionistic lyrics cribbed from The Tibetan Book of the Dead. Any one of these elements was unheard of in mainstream pop at the time. The blend made it one of the Beatles' boldest musical statements.

Nothing else on Revolver sounded like "Tomorrow Never Knows." But then again, each song on the album is its own distinct offering. Over the 11 weeks that followed, the Beatles tackled funk grooves and chamber music, sea shanties and psych-rock, Indian ragas and music-hall piano ditties. These weren't "moon-in-June" love songs, but mature meditations on loneliness, laziness, (in)sanity, grief, hope — even death and taxes. As Dorian Lynskey wrote in the LA Times, "Instead of settling on one new direction, the Beatles proposed 14 possibilities." For the first time, they'd come to regard London's EMI Studios as more than just a workspace but a haven from the increasingly tumultuous world outside. While their follow-up, 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, is often hailed as their definitive studio construction, one could make a strong case for Revolver. The last album was recorded when the Beatles were still a touring entity, none of the songs were ever performed live. The time constraints imposed by concerts and other Beatlemania business lent a sense of focus and precision to their experiments. "I, for one, am sick of doing sounds that other people can claim to have heard before," McCartney told NME shortly before the record's release. Until Revolver arrived on Aug. 5, 1966, few could claim to have heard anything like it.

It's the album that legitimized the left turn in modern popular music. Bob Dylan came close the prior year when he famously "went electric" at the Newport Folk Festival, but that move pushed him squarely towards the commercial center of folk-rock. Brian Wilson came closer in the spring of '66 with Pet Sounds, the Beach Boys' achingly beautiful baroque-pop masterwork, but its sales figures were too low to signal a sea change. Revolver proved you could take a risk and fans would follow you for the ride. Or at least most would. Ray Davies of the Kinks hated it, dismissing "Eleanor Rigby" and labeling "Yellow Submarine" (somewhat uncharitably) as "a load of rubbish" in the pages of Disc Magazine. American maestro Leonard Bernstein, on the other hand, loved it, demonstrating the complex harmonies and polyrhythms of "Good Day Sunshine" and "She Said She Said" on the 1967 television special Inside Pop: The Rock Revolution.

Listeners tend to side with Bernstein. In recent years, Revolver has supplanted Sgt. Pepper as the critical favorite. Since Apple Corps and the Beatles camp began their campaign of lavish box set reissues in 2017, fans have clambered for an expanded version of Revolver. Now, at last, they've gotten their wish. Out now, the five-CD Super Deluxe set contains the original album remixed in stereo, mono and Dolby Atmos, plus a host of revelatory session outtakes, a seven-inch EP of the album's standalone single "Paperback Writer"/"Rain," and a 100-page hardbound book of photos and essays.

© Apple Corps Ltd.

As with previous collections, the Revolver box set has been lovingly overseen by Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer Sir George Martin and steward of the band's recorded legacy. As he poured through the 56-year-old tapes, he was struck by the youthful confidence of the group, all of whom were under the age of 25 — or, as Martin points out, younger than Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles. It was clear they were no longer interested in being what Mick Jagger sardonically referred to as "the four-headed monster," or interchangeable boys in matching suits and mop-top haircuts. The album opens with a woozy, undeniably stoned "1-2-3-4" count-in courtesy of McCartney, who last did the honors while kicking off their debut LP with "I Saw Her Standing There" three years (and several lifetimes) earlier. Intentional or not, this warbled four-count, complete with suspicious cough, signaled a new era.

"They deliberately waved goodbye to Beatlemania with Revolver," Martin tells PEOPLE. "They wanted to be the biggest pop band in the world, and they became that. Then they planned to be the biggest touring band in the world. And they became that. But they found that it limited them." Revolver is shot through with the spirit of curiosity and unflinching enthusiasm. "From day one, starting with 'Tomorrow Never Knows,' there was a sense of, 'We are at the top of our game, and we're going to do whatever we want.'"

© Apple Corps Ltd.

This same intrepid spirit helped bring this box set to life. For years, practical limitations hampered a true stereo remix of Revolver. Unlike later albums, the Beatles recorded the basic instrumentation live onto one-inch tape, often to a single track. This locked all the sounds together, making it impossible to separate individual instruments and vocals for a proper remix. "I never thought we'd get this done. I was looking into this technology for years," says Martin. The solution appeared while working with director Peter Jackson on his 2021 docuseries Get Back, which chronicled the troubled creation of the Beatles' album Let It Be in 1969. Jackson's audio team, led by Emile de la Rey, developed groundbreaking sound separation techniques to remove stray guitar strums and other background noise that obscured much of the dialogue in the original film footage. Jackson, obviously a gargantuan Beatles fan, allowed his proprietary technology to be used to "de-mix" the original Revolver tapes, deconstructing it into specific instruments and voices, which were then remixed across the stereo field. For the less-technologically inclined, Martin compares the process to a cake that has been magically broken down to its individual ingredients. "I'm pretty technical and even I have no idea how it all works," he laughs. The final product is a welcome antidote to the murky mixes found on the '80s CD releases.

"Because they're the Beatles, I get all of the technical toys there are, much in the same way that they did in the '60s," he says. "And I also have that same mentality — which Peter Jackson does as well — of, 'Well, why can't we do it?' But the key thing is, people don't listen to technology. People listen to songs. It's about listening to 'Tomorrow Never Knows' and having it take you somewhere. I do these [box sets] to humanize the Beatles. I include the outtakes to try and tell a story. This is the journey to the finished article. You're trying to immerse people in the band's humanity."

Martin frequently describes his work as a kind of aural time travel. For this project, the journey took him from the testy Get Back sessions in January 1969 to the Revolver dates in the spring of 1966, a time when collaboration and interest were at an all-time high. "I started listening to the [Revolver] tapes, and the difference between them and the band from Get Back is really remarkable. It's like they're different human beings. It's audible and it's almost weird."

Patience was hard to come by during the Get Back sessions, a time when dozens of songs — including future classics like "All Things Must Pass," "Gimme Some Truth," "Another Day" and "Something" — were tossed aside after just a handful of attempts. The Revolver sessions are characterized by the Beatles' empathy for the work and talent of their fellow bandmates. "Revolver is like a band unwrapping presents at Christmas," says Martin. "All their ideas are fresh and exciting. Get Back is like a day in January when all the presents are lying around the floor and they're saying, 'We don't wanna play with this anymore.' That's my analogy for Revolver."

Perhaps the biggest revelation on the Super Deluxe set is an early demo of "Yellow Submarine." For decades, the received wisdom among Beatle fans was that this was a chipper sing-along that McCartney literally dreamed up for the avuncular Starr to sing. In other words, the kind of tuneful, happy-go-lucky track that Lennon would later dismiss as "Paul's granny music s—." But a newly unearthed work tape reveals that the seeds of the song actually came from Lennon, who strums an acoustic guitar while singing the mournful opening couplet: "In the place where I was born, no one cared, no one cared." Considering Lennon's own father was a man who sailed to sea and all but abandoned him, it's tempting to read into this musical fragment as part of the processing of his difficult childhood, placing it on a continuum of songs ranging from his then-recent "In My Life," to "Strawberry Fields Forever," his White Album ode to his late mother Julia, and the harrowing confessional "My Mummy's Dead" on 1970's Plastic Ono Band.

Allowing McCartney to redress this intimate piece as a song for children is surprising, but indicative of their close working relationship in the period. Through trust and acceptance of each other's creative direction, Lennon allowed McCartney to take a sad song and make it better. "Originally, the song is more like a Woody Guthrie thing," Martin explains. "It's this downbeat, sensitive song. But the interesting thing about it is how Paul takes it. You can see him go, 'That's a nice melody. Why don't we try this with it?' And John hadn't gotten to that stage where he'd say, 'I don't want to go with your happy-clappy stuff on this.' By Get Back, that had changed. That's the difference."

A key factor in the creative energy of Revolver was the luxury of time. The early months of 1966 had been booked for the Beatles to shoot their third feature film, a western parody called A Talent for Loving. But when a suitable script failed to materialize, the project evaporated. Suddenly the band found themselves with four months off, the longest break in their Beatle existence. After three years spent grinding out two albums and three singles annually — plus two movies, and multiple global tours — they appreciated the rest. For the first time in their adult lives, they were free to pursue their own creative interests. The result was an intellectual growth spurt. When they reconvened in the studio that April for Revolver, they had all the vitality of students returning from summer vacation. "It's an album where you can hear the influence of every member," says Martin, "often coming from very different musical places."

Lennon had spent his time probing the outer limits of his own consciousness with a mix of literature and drugs. McCartney dove headfirst into London's vibrant underground art scene, devouring plays, paintings, music and anything else available in London's burgeoning counterculture. Starr bonded with his wife and newborn son and transformed his basement into a bar called The Flying Cow. Harrison, meanwhile, began his immersive study of Indian music. A concert by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar at London's Festival Hall had opened his mind to the possibilities of the instrument. "I couldn't believe it," he gushed to journalist Maureen Cleave in early 1966. "It was just like everything you have ever thought of as great, all coming out at once." His passion for these exotic sounds was shared by the rest of the Beatles. "It's amazing, this — so cool," said Lennon, not one for idle praise.

While he'd utilized a sitar on the Rubber Soul track "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)" a year earlier, Revolver contained his first full-fledged foray into Indian music with "Love You To," believed to be his inaugural composition on the instrument. Outtakes and rehearsal tapes featured on the box set reveal the band warmly embracing this new direction. McCartney can be heard working out an intricate alternate harmony that was left off the final cut, his work sacrificed for the good of the song. "You hear that in the evolution of the tracks," says Martin, "You can see why they didn't do that thing and why they did the next thing."

Harrison would bitterly complain in later years that his songs were given short shrift in the studio, but the Revolver tapes tell a different story. So do contemporary interviews. "[Lennon and McCartney] gave me an awful lot of encouragement," he told The Beatles Book Monthly in 1966. "Their reaction [to my songs] has been very good. If it hadn't, I think I would have crawled away!" He contributes three tracks to Revolver, the most he ever would on a single-disc Beatles album. The fact that he nabbed the coveted "Side One, Track One" position with the swaggering "Taxman" is a testament to the high regard the other Beatles had for his budding talent. McCartney handled the searing guitar solo, a move that could have rubbed the band's "official" lead guitarist the wrong way. But Harrison took it graciously, at least in public, and was seemingly touched by his bandmate's effort. "I was pleased to have Paul play that bit on 'Taxman,'" he said in 1987. "If you notice, he did a little Indian bit on it for me." Lennon also quietly pitched in on the lyrics, though he wouldn't cop to it for more than a decade. "George wrote it and I helped him with it," he told writer David Sheff shortly before his death in December 1980. "I threw in a few one-liners to help the song along because that's what he asked for. I didn't want to do it. It's enough doing my own and Paul's [songs]. But because I loved him…"

© Apple Corps Ltd.

Harrison would return the favor at numerous points during the Revolver sessions. Beatles historian Robert Rodriguez has claimed that the original lyric sheet for "Eleanor Rigby" features the song's key lyric, "ah, look at all the lonely people," written in Harrison's hand. Harrison himself claimed that he offered an assist on Lennon's "She Said She Said" by acting as a musical editor. "I was at [Lennon's] house one day – this is the mid-'60s – and he was struggling with some tunes," he recalled during the Beatles' Anthology documentary project. "He had loads of bits, maybe three songs, that were unfinished, and I made suggestions and helped him to work them together so that they became one finished song, 'She Said She Said.' The middle part of that is a different song: 'She said, I know what it's like to be dead, and I said, oh, no, no you're wrong…' Then it goes into the other one, 'When I was a boy…' That was a real weld. So I did things like that."

Recorded in a single session on their last day in the studio, the song's arresting opening line was inspired by an incident during the band's US tour the previous year. Faced with a rare day off, the band (minus McCartney) decided to hole up in the Beverly Hills mansion they rented from Zsa Zsa Gabor and take LSD together. Along for the ride was actor Peter Fonda, a seasoned day-tripper if there ever was one, who proceeded to bring down the mood by declaring that he knew what it was like to be dead after he accidentally shot himself as a 10-year-old. ("He was showing us his bullet wound," Harrison recalled in Anthology. "He was very uncool.")

Also in attendance this acid-drenched afternoon were David Crosby and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, a group who were a crucial influence on the Beatles. On top of turning Harrison on to Ravi Shankar, the band's jangly folk-rock sound provided inspiration for several Beatles songs, including the Revolver track "And Your Bird Can Sing." (Fitting, considering the Byrds obtained their signature Rickenbacker 12-string guitar after seeing Harrison with one in the 1964 Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night.) As anyone who's tried — and failed — to imitate their artistic heroes knows, you create something unique through your own mistakes. The Byrds made their own distinctive sound by trying to copy the Beatles, who then made something fresh trying to copy them. It's akin to Andy Warhol's Xerox experiments, photocopying a photocopy over and over until it distorts into something unrecognizable. Martin evokes the classic line from Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: "There is an art to flying, or rather a knack. The knack lies in learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss."

Revolver is an album marked by musical cross-pollination from both inside and outside the Beatles. "The important thing in all recording," Harrison would say, "is that you take something from other people, but give back more in return to the listeners." As well as the Byrds, it bears the traces of the New York neo-jugband the Lovin' Spoonful, whose recent hit "Daydream" sparked McCartney's equally languid and luminous "Good Day Sunshine." (Amusingly, Spoonful frontman John Sebastian was unaware of the connection for nearly 20 years.) The lush McCartney ballad "Here, There and Everywhere" blossomed after hearing the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds for the first time — again fitting, as Brian Wilson was spurred to create the album in response to the creative breadth Beatles' Rubber Soul. Early alternative titles briefly considered for Revolver included a send-up of the Beach Boys album Surfin' Safari (Beatles on Safari) as well as the Rolling Stones' album Aftermath (After Geography…get it?) and The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (The Freewheelin' Beatles) — all affectionate nods to their friendly competition.

The communal, collaborative nature of the times was apparent during sessions for "Yellow Submarine," when the chorus chant — not unlike the chorus of Dylan's own "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," which was then in the charts — morphed into an in-studio party that included Rolling Stone Brian Jones clinking glasses and members of the Beatles entourage banging a bass drum and leading a Congo line throughout the building.

Even the technical staff were called upon to bring the nautical theme to life. Producer George Martin was in his element given his background working on comedy albums for the likes of Peter Sellers and Spike Milligan, who frequently employed his skills at sound effects and tape manipulation. Martin had the Beatles and Co. blow bubbles, rattle chains, shovel sand and perform other old-fashioned radio drama techniques in order to take listeners beneath the waves. Engineer Geoff Emerick, barely 20 years old and only weeks into the job, attempted to fulfill Lennon's dream of singing underwater by wrapping a microphone in a condom and dropping it into a quart milk bottle — nearly electrocuting Lennon in the process! (In the Super Deluxe liner notes, fellow engineer Ken Townsend claims it was a sandwich baggie from his lunch and not a condom. In any event, the experiment failed.)

Needless to say, such antics were staunchly against EMI Studio protocol. But the Beatles' presence turned everyone into gleeful rule breakers. Emerick and Townsend often got their wrists slapped for unauthorized use of equipment in an effort to make the Beatles' whims a reality. When Lennon moaned about all the time spent having to double-track his own vocals — extra painful for him, since he hated the sound of his own voice — Townsend developed an artificial double-tracking device to eliminate this painful chore. ADT is now standard in recording studios, but Townsend was technically forbidden from employing his own invention until it had been cleared by the proper channels for approval. (Townsend simply ignored them.) Meanwhile, Geoff Emerick needed to get special permission to place a delicate (and expensive) ribbon microphone prohibitively close to Starr's bass drum to get the alrighty whack heard on tracks like "Tomorrow Never Knows" and "She Said She Said." To get the sound just so, Emerick stuffed a four-necked novelty sweater they had laying around into his bass drum to deaden it — a fitting farewell to the four-headed monster.

© Apple Corps Ltd.

Starr has frequently said that his drumming on tracks from this era, specifically the "Paperback Writer" B-side "Rain," are his favorite performances of his career. And for good reason. Those songs single-handedly invented a sound that's sought after to this day. His versatility through the album continues to stagger Giles Martin. "Listen to 'Dr. Robert' compared to 'Taxman.' It's like a different drummer. Same great Ringo feel, but very different sounds." Though never flashy, Starr's steady hand guides the sessions. On one outtake for "For No One," he can be heard asking McCartney, "Shall I just keep it straight then? Not do anything else?" McCartney's response is immediate and emphatic: "No, do!" Never sleep on Starr.

In pursuit of a beefier rhythm section, the Beatles very nearly recorded Revolver at Stax Studios in Memphis, home of the R&B greats like Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, the Bar-Kays, and Booker T. & the MGs. Though thrilling to imagine how the funk-adjacent "Taxman" or the horn-driven "Got to Get You Into My Life" would have turned out in a soulful Southern setting, the album as a whole would have suffered. At straight-laced EMI, where technicians were required to wear lab coats, the rulebook gave the Beatles something to rebel against. The jeans and shirt-sleeves gang at Stax were brilliant when it came to laid-back grooves, but unorthodox tracks like "Tomorrow Never Knows" would have surely been met with a blank stare. In addition to being technologically superior, EMI allowed the Beatles to enlist the greatest minds in the recording world as co-conspirators.

George Martin's role in the production cannot be overstated. For son Giles, a highlight of the box set is hearing his late father conduct the string octet for "Eleanor Rigby," giving first life to his now-familiar arrangement. "For me, there's two things happening when I go through these tapes," he says. "On one hand it's like, 'Yeah, I'm the person that the Beatles trust to mix this stuff and oversee these reissues.' But he's also my dad. And he's not here. So it's weird when I listen to his voice and remember how he was. It's very powerful when I hear him because I hear his kindness."

On the tape, Sir George can be heard patiently giving a 23-year-old McCartney lessons on string vibrato, requesting the musicians play a version with and another without for comparison. (McCartney, for his part, admits he can't tell the difference.) They opt for without, achieving the bone-dry staccato stabs borrowed from Bernard Herrmann's soundtrack to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. The close mics pick up every scrape of their horsehair bows, adding a gritty realism to what might have easily descended into maudlin melancholy in the hands of a lesser producer. It's notable for being the first Beatles track where none of the band actually play an instrument on the recording. This could have been cause for resentment from the others, jealous that McCartney had — as with the instant standard "Yesterday" — written another solo number. But "Eleanor Rigby" is lauded by the group, who work out an intricate three-part harmony. "How many bands have songs where they're singing along with a string octet and it doesn't sound like some pretentious cod classical record?" Giles Martin marvels. "But it doesn't. It's just a cool song."

The elder Martin was a crucial musical translator for McCartney, whose influences were becoming remarkably vast as he soaked up anything and everything that fell outside the traditional pop purview. The only Beatle to reside in London, he took full advantage of his place in what Time magazine had recently dubbed "The Swinging City" by embarking on a rigorous program of self-education, attending galleries, seminars, and underground happenings nearly nightly. His girlfriend, the actress Jane Asher, provided access to the world of upper-class dinner parties and theatrical openings, while her older brother Peter welcomed him into London's hipster elite. Their unofficial clubhouse was the Indica gallery and bookshop, where McCartney broadened his horizons with books by East Village freak-poet Ed Sanders, Anselm Hollo, or psychedelic comics by R. Crumb. Before long, the Beatle was rubbing shoulders with Beat titans like Allen Ginsburg and William S. Burroughs. "I vaguely mind people knowing anything I don't know," McCartney told Maureen Cleave in her 1966 Evening Standard profile. "I'm trying to cram everything in, all the things I've missed. People are saying things and painting things and writing things and composing things that are great, and I must know what people are doing."

© Apple Corps Ltd.

He hoped some of this would fuel his own work. In February 1966 he attended a lecture by Italian avant-garde composer Luciano Berio, and frequently dropped in on free-form musique concrète performances by disciples of John Cage, Edgard Varèse and Karlheinz Stockhausen. "People were starting to lose their pure-pop mentality and mingle with artists," McCartney recalled in the Anthology project. "A kind of cross-fertilization was starting to happen." He pulled tracks from free-jazz vanguards like Ornette Coleman and Albert Ayler as soundtracks for homemade art films. These sounds didn't always agree with George Martin — McCartney would throw Ayler's Spiritual Unity on the turntable to annoy the older gentleman when he came over for a meal — but the open-mindedness appealed to him nonetheless. "We always think of John as being the avant-garde one, with Yoko and so on," Sir George said in Anthology, "but at the time Paul was heavily into Stockhausen and John Cage and all the avant-garde artists, while John was living a comfortable suburban life." (Lennon was credited for declaring that "avant-garde" was "French for 'bulls—.")

It was during this creatively fertile period that McCartney developed a deep fascination with tape loops. In the analogue era, these were literally fragments glued end-to-end that repeated ad nauseam, saturating a master tape with strange sounds. "I used to have a couple of Brenell tape recorders," he told author Barry Miles, a friend from the time. "I used to experiment with them when I had an afternoon off, which was quite often…It was a very free, formless time for me. Formative yet formless. I didn't have to be up for the baby, at that time there was none of that. So I would sit around all day, creating little tapes." McCartney would dub his own sound collages onto Philips cassettes – a new innovation – and play them at particularly hip parties. "It was really a kind of stoned thing," he admitted.

For all of his avant-garde extracurricular activities, the most drug-oriented song McCartney contributed to Revolver is arguably one of the most straight-sounding on the record. Heralding its arrival with a triumphant brass fanfare courtesy of Georgie Fame's Blue Flames, "Got to Get You Into My Life" is a blast of optimism that perfectly encapsulates the first euphoric brush with a potential romance. (McCartney's vocal was so ecstatic that Lennon actually burst out of the studio control room to urge him on.) But the "you" referenced in the title is apparently not a new love but a psychotropic substance. "'Got to Get You into My Life' was one I wrote when I had first been introduced to pot," McCartney would explain. "It's actually an ode to pot. Like someone else might write an ode to chocolate or a good claret."

It's worth noting that McCartney's first substantial exposure to marijuana came through Bob Dylan in August 1964, some 18 months, and three albums, before Revolver. (Also, the title seems like a reference to the Solomon Burke soul number "Got to Get You Off of My Mind," which was a hit in mid-'65.) Given this timeline, many — including John Lennon — have theorized that "Got to Get You Into My Life" is actually about McCartney's first experience with LSD. He was the last Beatle to try it, doing so in December 1965 with Guinness brewery heir Tara Browne (later immortalized as the man who "blew his mind out in a car" on the Sgt. Pepper closer "A Day in the Life") and Pretty Things drummer Viv Prince. From a lyrical perspective, the lines about taking a ride to see another kind of mind seem more illustrative of an acid trip than getting stoned, but it's silly to quibble about poetic license.

The real tell is its place in the Revolver tracklist alongside Lennon's overt ode to the psychedelic experience, "Tomorrow Never Knows." Heard back to back, the two tracks are similar to the 1967 double A-side "Strawberry Fields Forever"/"Penny Lane," in which the two men revisit nostalgic childhood haunts in their own unique way — Lennon through the audio impressionism of the former and McCartney with hyper-realism of the latter. These indisputable companion pieces were the first tracks recorded for the sessions that yielded Sgt. Pepper. "Tomorrow Never Knows" and "Got to Get You Into My Life," incidentally, were the first two tracks tackled for Revolver. (They're also compositionally similar, both based around a single drone note in the bass.) Regardless of the specific type of drug, circumstantial evidence suggests they're in conversation with one another. On the final two tracks, Lennon and McCartney cover the same emotional terrain like two painters sketching the same landscape from differing perspectives, each in their preferred styles. McCartney sings of how the experience impacted him, while Lennon seeks to convey the experience itself. Both are immensely effective

Revolver could only ever close with "Tomorrow Never Knows." What else could possibly follow it? It's the first song in the Beatles' repertoire — and possibly the first in the pop-rock realm — that made no attempt at commercial accessibility. It also made no attempt to be replicated in front of a paying audience. It was purely a studio enterprise, paving the way for the rest of their career. If it were somehow possible to objectively measure and graph the Beatles' creative progress, the gap between the April 6, 1966 session for "Tomorrow Never Knows" and their previous recording date — Nov. 11, 1965, to finish off Rubber Soul cuts "You Won't See Me," "Girl," "Wait" and "I'm Looking Through You" — may very well be their single greatest creative leap.

Over the last half-century, "A Day in the Life" has earned a reputation as the song that crystallizes the Lennon-McCartney partnership. The division of labor is clear thanks to the shared vocal duties, making this a somewhat obvious choice. But "Tomorrow Never Knows" goes one better, utilizing the unique gifts of all four Beatles in almost equal measure, amalgamating their recent interests with invaluable help from George Martin and his production staff.

It began with Lennon and his tireless exploration of his psyche in pursuit of inner peace. Having embraced the fashionable-yet-dubious promise of the LSD as synthetic enlightenment, the highly literate Lennon visited Indica, the bookshop run by McCartney's friends, for a little reading material. Among the proto-New Age titles on offer, he picked up The Psychedelic Experience, a book by former Harvard professor turned self-proclaimed acid guru Timothy Leary, co-written with fellow academic psychologists Richard Alpert (later known as Ram Dass) and Ralph Metzner. Based on a 1927 translation of The Tibetan Book of the Dead, it functioned as a sort of "LSD for Dummies" guide. (Lennon himself referred to it sarcastically in later years as Leary's "'how to take a trip' book.") "Whenever you're in doubt, turn off your mind, relax, float downstream," it advised. "Beyond the restless flowing electricity of life is the ultimate reality — The Void." Since Leary himself had taken the words from an ancient text, Lennon felt free to borrow liberally.

© Apple Corps Ltd.

With the lyrics mostly in place, the music came largely from Harrison's fascination with Indian compositions, which made use of long tamboura drones. "Indian music was all just on one chord," Harrison explained. "It didn't modulate. John wanted to try a tune like that." At first, the band worried about bringing the idea to George Martin, still seen as the respectable, responsible adult in the room. He'd shepherded them through simple rock 'n' roll progressions, but this was, as McCartney would reflect, "a radical departure. We'd always had at least three chords, and maybe a change for the middle eight. Suddenly this was John just strumming on C rather earnestly - 'Lay down your mind…' And the words were all very deep. Certainly not 'Thank You Girl'; a bit of a change from all that!" This was a song about transcendence and, as such, it transcended the typical pop format. There was no verse-chorus structure or end-line rhyme scheme. But Martin was unfazed. In fact, he was intrigued as he listened to his charges. When he had signed them four years earlier, the producer wasn't totally convinced they had what it took to write a proper song. Now they were challenging his very understanding of what a song could be. "[George Martin] never freaked when we brought him even the most crazy ideas," McCartney says in the Super Deluxe liner notes. "He was very supportive that way."

Lennon had a habit of speaking in pictorial terms to evoke the sounds he wanted to hear. "He'd make whooshing noises and try to describe what he could only hear in his head, saying he wanted a song 'to sound like an orange,'" Martin recalled in Mark Lewisohn's 1988 book The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions. For this new song, tentatively titled "Mark I," Lennon announced that he wanted his voice to sound like the Dalai Lama chanting from a mountaintop. To achieve this wobbly effect, he helpfully suggested they suspend him from a rope attached to the studio ceiling and fling him around the microphone like a human tetherball. (By all accounts, he wasn't kidding. Never the most technical of the group, the other Beatles used to joke that Lennon couldn't even change a lightbulb.) Engineer Geoff Emerick had the slightly less treacherous idea of putting Lennon's voice through a rotating Leslie speaker cabinet, previously reserved for Hammond organs. Lennon was delighted with the results.

A typical guitar break seemed inappropriate for what was shaping up to be their most unusual song to date. For a different kind of solo, they considered McCartney's home experiments with tape loops. He brought in a few dozen in a plastic shopping bag, from which five were selected to form the track's surreal sound bed. These included a B-flat major chord dubbed from an orchestral record, a scalar phrase on a sitar, flute and string notes recorded on an early sample-based synthesizer called a Mellotron, and McCartney himself laughing — all manipulated beyond recognition at various tape speeds, forward and backward.

Capturing the symphony of tape-loops required the ultimate act of cooperation. "Every tape machine in every studio was commandeered and every available EMI employee was given the task of holding a pencil or drinking glass to give the loops the proper tensioning," Emerick wrote in his memoir. "In many instances, this meant they had to be standing out in the hallway, looking quite sheepish. Most of those people didn't have a clue what we were doing; they probably thought we were daft…add in the fact that all of the technical staff were required to wear white lab coats, and the whole thing became totally surreal."

Choreographing the operation in any meaningful way was out of the question. (On the first attempt, heard on the box set, George Martin can be heard announcing "Here it comes — stand by!" as the enlisted staffers hit play on their respective tape machines.) "These machines were going all the time," Martin would explain in Anthology, "the loops being fed to different faders on our control panel, on which we could bring up the sound at any time, as on an organ." The haphazard activation of electronic sequences ensured that it could never be reproduced exactly the same again. It was a moment in time, never to be repeated. The randomness of it all appealed to the Beatles. It followed in the spirit of William S. Burroughs' "cut-up" poetry technique, wherein text was snipped out of newspapers and rearranged to read something new. "When you cut into the present," Burroughs once explained, "the future leaks out." This was certainly the sound of the future.

But Lennon found himself stuck for a name. The working title "Mark I" had been discarded in favor of "The Void," but that struck him as a tad ominous. His thoughts turned to Starr, whose sage words of humor and humility grounded the band in the same way that his inimitable stick-work anchored the track. "I was a bit self-conscious about the lyrics," Lennon admitted in 1980. "So I took one of Ringo's malapropisms to take the edge off the heavy philosophical lyrics."

The drummer was notorious for uttering lines that were memorable if not completely sensical. ("A hard day's night" was one of his.) "Tomorrow Never Knows" fell out of his mouth during a press conference on Feb. 22, 1964, the day the Beatles returned home from their first trip to the United States — the trek that made them a global phenomenon. The phrase came as a response to a reporter's question about an unfortunate incident that occurred at a gala event days before, when a stranger snuck up behind Starr and snipped off a lock of his hair. ("What can you say?" he sighed. "Tomorrow never knows.") It was an early taste of the type of inhumane treatment they would be forced to endure on tour over the next two years, until they found themselves prisoners of the Presidential suite. Mere weeks after "Tomorrow Never Knows" was released, they retired from the road altogether. Given this origin, it's the perfect title for the track that waved goodbye to Beatlemania.

"Tomorrow Never Knows" is each Beatle at his best. Lennon's fearless internal probing. McCartney boundless curiosity for the latest cutting-edge ideas. Harrison's passion for India and his spiritual connection with its music. Starr's rock-solid rhythm and home-spun homilies that offered a human element to the way-out concepts. That's the blend. That's the bond. That's what made them the Beatles.

© Apple Corps Ltd.;

The spirit couldn't last. We all know how the story ends. A year later, during sessions for Sgt. Pepper in 1967, the Beatles were visited in the studio by Klaus Voormann, the artist responsible for the Revolver cover art. A friend since their pre-fame days as a bar band in Germany, Voormann sensed that a change had come over them. "You realized that everybody was living separately," he told the LA Times. "They didn't play live anymore, so all they did was meet in the studio. It was a different sort of atmosphere." Revolver marked the last truly unified push as four friends, before being Beatles became just one of the things they did, rather than who they were. As Harrison would later say of the period, "I was losing interest in being 'fab' at that point." The Magic Circle was broken.

"The reason why the Beatles were good is because the four of them made the most extraordinary sound," says Giles Martin. "They did it consistently in different styles. Revolver is a great example. The efficiency of Revolver is amazing. Everyone's doing something, and it's always the right thing. I think what's happened with Paul over the last few years — and I don't think he'd mind me saying this — is he's realized that the Beatles were the best band he was in. It took a while to accept that. He really, really respects the other's playing and what they did. He really enjoys it. He'll go, 'Ah, listen to George's guitar, that's a great part.' Or, 'Listen to Ringo's drums.' It's like, 'You know, we were a good band.'"