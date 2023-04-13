'Late Late Show' Shuts Down Rumor About One Direction Reunion During Finale: 'False Alarm'

One Direction will not be joining James Corden on his last episode of The Late Late Show.

On Thursday, One Direction fans were bursting with joy when a rumor about a band reunion spread on social media.

Since then, the show tweeted, "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn't true."

"What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th," the post continued alongside a screenshot of a news article with "false alarm" written over it.

Corden, 44, announced he was exiting the comedy talk show in April.

In a statement to Deadline, who was the first to report his exit news, Corden said choosing to leave the show — known for many of its viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical — after eight-and-a-half years was "a really hard decision."

"I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden continued. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"I'm so immensely proud of the show," he added, referring to the late-night series as the "most joyous working environment."

James Corden. Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

"My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang," he concluded.

As for his relationship with One Direction — which consists of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne — Corden has welcomed the group as a band and as solo artists with open arms over the years.

How could we forget about their round of Carpool Karaoke?

Most Directioners will also remember that less than a month after Malik, 30, announced he had decided to quit, the band made their first appearance on Corden's late night show.

Most recently, in March, Horan, 29, made an appearance on the show to play his new music. Meanwhile, Styles — who has had long-running bromance with the host — iconically teamed up with Corden in May 2022 to create an on-the-fly music video for his song "Daylight."

In recent months, the former bandmates have been more open about their admiration for one another.

During an interview with The Times in February, Tomlinson said their split left him "mortified" — but he would still "be up" for a reunion with the boys, who were formed into a group during the 2010 series of The X Factor U.K.

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he said. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

Styles thanked his One Direction bandmates during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year at the BRITs in February.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.