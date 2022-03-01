The popular rock band was scheduled to play at the annual Park Live Festival in Russia's capital this July

The Killers Pull Out of Music Festival in Moscow amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

The Killers will no longer perform in Russia this summer amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A rep for the rock band, which comprises of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer, confirmed to TMZ that the group has decided to pull out of Park Live Festival in Moscow in response to the attacks.

The event, which is set to take place June 17 to July 16, features Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Gorillaz, Deftones and Iggy Pop, according to the festival's website. No other cancellations have been announced at this time.

The Killers' decision to nix their appearance comes after Green Day announced they won't be performing in Russia this spring amid the conflict. Band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool announced the cancellation of their May 29 show at Spartak Stadium in Moscow via Instagram this past weekend.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future," Green Day said. "Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south, and east. This is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

In addition to those who've died and were wounded in the war, thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for peace talks and urged his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

President Joe Biden said in a White House speech last Thursday that he was imposing even stricter economic punishments on Russia and would be deploying troops in support of NATO countries, but not in Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said as the invasion began last week.