Frontman Brandon Flowers shared a laugh and a hug with Doug James, 67, before continuing the show

The Killers Pause Show to Check on Injured Crowd-Surfer, 67, Who Said He Was 'Enjoying the Moment'

The Killers Pause Show to Check on Injured Crowd-Surfer, 67, Who Said He Was 'Enjoying the Moment'

The Killers Pause Show to Check on Injured Crowd-Surfer, 67, Who Said He Was 'Enjoying the Moment'

A 67-year-old fan of The Killers proved at a recent concert that crowd-surfing isn't just a thing you did when you were young.

Doug James suffered a few bumps and bruises as he crowd-surfed his way through the rockers' gig in Manchester, England on Saturday, prompting concern (and a quick hug) from frontman Brandon Flowers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to do things I've not done," James later told BBC 5 Live Drive. "I was just enjoying the moment."

Fan videos shared to Twitter show James happily crowd-surfing through the audience — but after he went down near the stage, security helped him over the security barrier, catching Flowers' attention.

"Who drops a guy… Who dropped him? Come on. Is he OK?" the singer told the crowd at Emirates Old Trafford stadium. "Oh, his head's bleeding a little bit. Let's just take care of him."

At that point, Flowers, 40, leaped from the stage to meet with James, and the two shared a laugh and a hug before the star returned to the stage to continue the show.

"Billy was trying to crowd-surf. He looks like he's about 68 or 69 years old," a laughing Flowers said of James. "I said, 'Billy, what are you doing?' And you know what he said? He said, 'I'm enjoying myself.'"

The explanation drew cheers from the audience, who erupted into a "Billy!" chant.

The Killers later shared a photo of the "Mr. Brightside" singer's meeting with James on Twitter, captioning the post: "There's no age limit for rock 'n roll!"

James, a retired Marine and service engineer who was at the show with his son Barry, told the BBC that Flowers was "a lovely gentleman."

"He was concerned about me and asked if I was OK," he said. "I'm feeling fine. I've just got a few aches."