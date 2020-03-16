As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Brandon Flowers is finding the bright side in a difficult situation as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world.

In a video posted to The Killers‘ Twitter page Sunday, the band’s frontman washed his hands while singing their 2003 hit “Mr. Brightside.”

The video came after the band debunked another Tweet claiming quarantined Italians were singing the hit song from their balconies. The band wrote “This isn’t real” alongside the false post and then captioned Flowers’ video, “But this is.”

Hand washing has become a recent focus as a defense against coronavirus, the rapidly spreading illness also known as COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon, 179,029 people worldwide had contracted COVID-19 and 7,057 had died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, or about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. But many artists, such as Flowers, Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor, have gotten more creative and picked their own songs to sing along to their hand washing.

Last week, Gaynor made a TikTok to demonstrate how to scrub one’s hands most efficiently while singing along to her hit 1978 song “I Will Survive.”

Carey later did the same alongside her 8½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, sharing a TikTok video on Friday morning that shows the trio washing their hands to the tune of her ’90s “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” collaboration with late rapper O.D.B.