After nonstop hits, including "STAY" with Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI shared that he'll be taking a break from the spotlight

The Kid LAROI Says He'll 'Take Some Time Away From Everything' After Massive Year: 'Goodbye, For Now'

The Kid LAROI is going to take some time to focus on himself.

On Monday, the 18-year-old pop-rap artist, behind hits "STAY" and "WITHOUT YOU," announced in a letter to his "beloved fans" that he will be taking a break and stepping away to focus on his debut album.

"It's been a wild year to say the least. Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it's helped and changed so many people's lives is f—in' beautiful — but also incredibly surreal," the Australian rapper wrote. "It's the reason why I do this s—. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe it all to every single one of you."

He added, "There is no way I will ever be able to repay you."

After thanking his fans, LAROI revealed that during a recent "small vacation," he decided it was time to step away.

"During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album," he wrote. "I'm going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible."

He ended the note, "I'll be back soon, I promise. I love you, LAROI." In the caption for his post, he wrote, "Goodbye, for now."

Rolling Stone projected LAROI as a 2022 Grammy Award contender. In an interview with the magazine, he shared that his goal as an artist was "world dominion."

"It's world domination, but domination, there's a limit to it," he told the outlet. "Dominion, there's no limit."

He added, "I feel like everything that I'm doing, I imagined when I was a kid. I feel I have some weird superpower where I can just think s— and then it happens."

LAROI has had massive success with Gen Z'ers over the past two years with his project F— LOVE.

Among his most successful songs are "STAY" with Justin Bieber, "WITHOUT YOU" with Miley Cyrus and "GO" with the late Juice WRLD.