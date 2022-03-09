The Kid LAROI, Khalid and Macklemore to Headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival
March Madness is approaching, and this year's music festival is sure to live up to the hype!
On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the lineup for the March Madness music festival, set to take place from April 1-3 — and it includes some of your favorite musicians.
The free, three-day event, which is held in conjunction with the 2022 Division I Men's Final Four, will include performances on Saturday by The Kid Laroi, Lucky Daye and BIA, from the Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight stage. Khalid will later close out the day's festivities.
On Sunday, Capital One JamFest will be headlined by Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty, with Orleans Avenue also performing during the day.
Performers for the AT&T Block Party on Friday are yet to be announced.
At last year's event, Miley Cyrus took the stage on Saturday night to perform some classic rock and roll songs for an audience of socially-distanced frontline workers.
Cyrus, 29, dressed in a black vest, trousers and a pair of lace-up vinyl boots, played versions of several vintage hits, including Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "Don't Stop Me Now," Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and Blondie's "Heart of Glass." She also took on some of her own hits, such as "Wrecking Ball."
"⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️," the Hannah Montana alum captioned a video on Instagram that featured her walking out onto the stage.
In 2020, the show was canceled amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where Taylor Swift was set to headline along with Halsey and Tayla Parx.
RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Launches New Philanthropy Effort, Including Event Safety Task Force, 4 Months After Astroworld
At the time, Capital One issued a statement on social media and said the company remained, "united with the NCAA's decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival."
"In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place," the tweet continued.
The Men's Final Four will kick off on April 2, and will conclude with the national championship on April 4 — marking the sixth time that New Orleans will host the Final Four. Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest on Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. ET.
- The Piece of Evidence That Broke Open the Sherri Papini Case
- Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois
- Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Ella Tells Johnny She Slept With Another Man — It was 'Very Wrong'
- What Is Borderpolar? What to Know from the Expert Who Helped Discover the Mental Illness Term