The Kid LAROI, Khalid and Macklemore to Headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The music festival will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Division I Men's Final Four

March Madness is approaching, and this year's music festival is sure to live up to the hype!

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the lineup for the March Madness music festival, set to take place from April 1-3 — and it includes some of your favorite musicians.

The free, three-day event, which is held in conjunction with the 2022 Division I Men's Final Four, will include performances on Saturday by The Kid Laroi, Lucky Daye and BIA, from the Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight stage. Khalid will later close out the day's festivities.

On Sunday, Capital One JamFest will be headlined by Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty, with Orleans Avenue also performing during the day.

Performers for the AT&T Block Party on Friday are yet to be announced.

At last year's event, Miley Cyrus took the stage on Saturday night to perform some classic rock and roll songs for an audience of socially-distanced frontline workers.

Cyrus, 29, dressed in a black vest, trousers and a pair of lace-up vinyl boots, played versions of several vintage hits, including Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "Don't Stop Me Now," Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and Blondie's "Heart of Glass." She also took on some of her own hits, such as "Wrecking Ball."

"⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️," the Hannah Montana alum captioned a video on Instagram that featured her walking out onto the stage.

In 2020, the show was canceled amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where Taylor Swift was set to headline along with Halsey and Tayla Parx.

At the time, Capital One issued a statement on social media and said the company remained, "united with the NCAA's decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival."

"In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place," the tweet continued.