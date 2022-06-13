LAROI follows Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Nas X and Tame Impala in a string of high-profile contemporary musicians to interact with The Wiggles in recent months

Watch The Kid LAROI Bring Out The Wiggles to Perform 'Hot Potato' and 'Fruit Salad' in Melbourne

The Kid LAROI is paying homage to the music of his Australian childhood!

During the final date of his End of the World Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, the 18-year-old Aussie singer-songwriter brought The Wiggles — including founding members Jeff Fatt and Greg Page, who've since departed the group, as well as Anthony Fields — onstage to perform three of the children's band's biggest hits.

After singing "Tragic," the sixth track in LAROI's 23-song set at the Rod Laver Arena, the musician born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard introduced The Wiggles and delivered energetic renditions of "Hot Potato," "Fruit Salad" and "Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car."

According to a video posted to The Wiggles' Instagram, the iconic children's band altered the "Big Red Car" lyrics to incorporate LAROI's participation during the performance. "Kid LAROI is doing the driving / Singing, 'Scooby-doo-wah!' / LAROI is doing the driving / Of the Big Red Car!" sang the collaborators onstage, with LAROI appearing excited as he busts out a few dance moves.

kid laroi, the wiggles The Kid LAROI and The Wiggles | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Mark Metcalfe/Getty

The Wiggles also shared several photos with LAROI — including a group shot where he's holding his own blue version of the group's signature long-sleeve t-shirts— on Instagram. "Last night our friend @thekidlaroi invited us to perform three songs with him at @rodlaverarena. What a night! Thanks Laroi 💛💜❤️💙🎉" they wrote in the post's caption.

LAROI is one of many high-profile musicians to interact with The Wiggles, which formed in Sydney in 1991, as of late. Over the weekend, Phoebe Bridgers also nodded to the group during a Portland, Maine, concert by singing a few lines of "Fruit Salad." Alongside a clip of the live moment posted to The Wiggles' Instagram, the band wrote the caption, "Nailed it, @phoebebridgers! 💛💜❤️💙🍎🍌🍉🍐."

In April, Lil Nas X posted a tweet claiming he wants The Wiggles to share the stage with him on his upcoming Long Live Montero Tour. While it seemed like he was joking, the band said they're prepared to hit the road together.

"trying really hard to get the wiggles to co-headline the tour with me," the 23-year-old performer and frequent internet troll tweeted. "i will keep you guys updated."

Shortly after his post went live, The Wiggles enthusiastically accepted the offer. "We're ready to wiggle with you!" read a reply tweet from the band.

Field also responded to Lil Nas X's tweet. "The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let's Wiggle!" wrote the 58-year-old performer, known as Blue Wiggle.

A few weeks prior, The Wiggles joined forces with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala to perform "Hot Potato" during a concert at Perth, Australia's RAC Arena.