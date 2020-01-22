The Jonas Brothers Went Day Drinking with Seth Meyers and Wrote a Hilarious New Song in 5 Minutes

Even while intoxicated, the Jonas Brothers sure know how to make good music.

Tuesday got a little rowdy for the famous pop trio, as the three brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, joined Seth Meyers in a new segment of Day Drinking for Late Night.

The 46-year-old host — joined by his younger brother Josh Meyers and “emergency brother” Jack McBrayer — met up with the JoBros at the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn, New York, for several rounds of drinks and a series of hilarious drinking games.

Their day kicked off by downing an entire beer before Seth situated himself behind the bar with Josh and McBrayer to create three rounds of brothers-themed cocktails.

In honor of Kevin and Seth, himself, the comedian created “The First Born” drink, which contained a 30-year-old Scotch mixed with Alka Seltzer.

When it came to the youngest brothers, Nick and Josh, they served some Kahlúa (to look like chocolate milk) mixed with iconic Hi-C juice and some rosé.

“Because that’s mom’s favorite,” Seth joked.

The group, who was visibly becoming more and more intoxicated, later went on to play a series of boozy games — the last of which required both teams of brothers to create a pop song in five minutes after drawing a topic out of a hat.

Even under the influence, the Jonas Brothers went on to give a pretty decent performance of a song about being in “bed by nine,” with Nick leading the vocals.

Just last week, the pop group premiered their new single “What a Man Gotta Do” and released a music video in which they were joined by their wives — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — to recreate iconic scenes from Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

The clip opens with Nick, 27, sliding into the frame, à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business, while Chopra Jonas, 37, eyes him from the couch.

Next Joe, 30, and Turner, 23, dance in a school gym as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John did as Danny and Sandy in 1978’s Grease — even performing choreography from the classic movie.

Finally, Kevin, 32, and his wife of 10 years Danielle, 33, recreate the iconic boombox scene from Say Anything.

The new video is the first time the J-sisters have collaborated with their husbands since starring in the music video for “Sucker” last year.