The Jonas Brothers Jokingly Challenge the Hemsworth Brothers to a UFC Fight: 'It's Going to Be Big'

The Jonas Brothers are proving their never ones to back down from a challenge.

On Tuesday, the star siblings — Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss their book, Blood: A Memoir By the Jonas Brothers, and their new show leading up to the Olympic Games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the show, Joe, 31, joked that they didn't name the memoir "Blood" because they are all family, but because of the recent Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event, which saw stars from YouTube and TikTok going head-to-head in a series of boxing matches. He explained that he's actually thinking about challenging the Hemsworth brothers — Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth — in the ring.

"We're gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches," said Joe. "We're gonna have a big UFC match. It's gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers."

Kevin, 33, and Nick, 28, all laughed as host Jimmy Fallon shouted, " Oh, no! Don't do it! Don't do it!"

"The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet but I think it's going to be big," Joe continued.

"Maybe there's a couple of Hemsworths out there that we don't know of that you can maybe challenge or something," Fallon, 46, joked before Joe added, "A little bit closer to our height as well."

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas; Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth; Luke Hemsworth Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers also discussed their time filming the hour-long special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which follows the musicians going head-to-head in Olympic-level competitions.

The singers will be trying out gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing for the special. Helping the trio along the way will be Laurie Hernandez (Rio Games gold medal gymnast), Nastia Liukin (five-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast), hurdler Sydney McLaughlin (Tokyo qualifier and world record holder), Sanya Richards-Ross (four-time gold medalist in track) and Alise Willoughby (two-time Olympian in BMX racing). Rich Eisen and America's Got Talent host Terry Crews will be commentators for the special.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers Credit: Richard Gin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick explained the challenge he and his brothers had while filming the special, specifically the moment he fell off a bike and fractured his rib while shooting the BMX racing portion in May.

"I am now seven, eight weeks removed from the injury. I'm doing a lot better, nearly 100%," he said. "When they said to us, 'Yo, this is easy. You're gonna do the BMX track that 11-year-olds do,' we thought, 'We got this.' What they didn't tell us is that these 11-year-olds had been doing it since they were 3 or 4 years old."

Nick continued, "Cut to the three of us trying to do that, and you know, I took a spill...one of two spills I took on the show and broke my rib."