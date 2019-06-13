The Jonas Brothers Had the Cops Called on Them 3 Times During Joe's Bachelor Party

Joe Jonas is a sucker for 1942.

He and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night and dished about Joe’s recent bachelor party in Ibiza ahead of his second wedding to Sophie Turner.

The trio played a game called “Know Your Bro,” where host Jimmy Fallon would ask a question about one of the pop stars while they wore noise-canceling headphones, and the other two brothers had to answer. Then the headphones would come off and the solo Jonas brother would try to guess how his brothers answered the question.

When it was Joe’s turn, Fallon asked Nick and Kevin what the “wildest thing that happened at Joe’s bachelor party” was. The brothers immediately started laughing, Nick asking, “Where do we start?”

Image zoom Frankie, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas Nicolas Gerardin

“We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times,” Nick revealed to Fallon, to which Kevin added, “In Ibiza, that shouldn’t happen.”

However, they didn’t stop there with the hilarious details. According to his brothers, Joe also ripped off his shirt at a club the group was at and proceeded to rip off the shirts of two of his friends as well. He even made himself a bandana out of a cardboard box from Don Julio 1942 tequila.

“He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila and somehow cut it to a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead,” Nick said on the show. “And he wore that on a boat all day long.”

Joe finally joined his brothers, laughing when he was asked about his bachelor party, letting people know it did not disappoint.

Image zoom

“I’m trying to see if I remember anything,” he said before confirming, “I’m pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times.”

Joe, 29, tied the knot with Turner earlier this month, in a Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, but a source told PEOPLE at the time that they were still planning on having a second, more formal, wedding in France this summer.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.