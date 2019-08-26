The Hottest Performers at the 2019 AfroPunk Festival

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr.
Santigold
Santigold
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard
Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
Leikeli47
Leikeli47
Kamasi Washington
Kamasi Washington
Danny Brown
Danny Brown
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
Masego
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
Jidenna
Jidenna
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
Jid
Jid
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY.