The Hottest Performers at the 2019 AfroPunk Festival

PEOPLE gets you front row at the 2019 AfroPunk Festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY from Aug 24-Aug. 26
By Ben Trivett
August 26, 2019 07:24 PM

Alicia Keys

Flo Ngala

FKA Twigs

Flo Ngala

Gary Clark Jr.

Flo Ngala

Santigold

Flo Ngala

Leon Bridges

Flo Ngala

Brittany Howard

Flo Ngala

Yaya DaCosta

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

Leikeli47

Flo Ngala

Kamasi Washington

Flo Ngala

Danny Brown

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

Masego

Flo Ngala
The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

Jidenna

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

Jid

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

Tierra Whack

Flo Ngala

The crowd at the 2019 AfroPunk festival, held at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, NY. 

Flo Ngala

