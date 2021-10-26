The Go-Go's Gina Schock Shares 'Insider' Photos in Her New Book: 'We Have This Crazy Chemistry'
Not all fans get an "insider" look at their favorite bands. But that's exactly the invitation Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock is extending with her new book, Made In Hollywood. "I've been wanting to put this book together for a really long time," Schock tells PEOPLE. "But the thought of it was just too much." With some help, she was able to compile her most-loved photos and memorabilia from her "treasure trove" into one colorful, behind-the-scenes look at the all-girl band that rose to prominence in the '80s and brought us "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." "My favorite moment is the entire book because everything in there means something to me," says Schock. Besides funny Polaroids and candid shots from tours, the book features essays from other band members, including bassist Kathy Valentine and lead singer Belinda Carlisle. And they aren't done yet. On Oct. 30, four days after the book's release, the Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by more shows and a short tour with Billy Idol in the UK in 2022. "You get the five of us in one room, the energy is palpable," says Schock of the band's longtime connection. "We have this crazy chemistry that happens and you can't buy that."
Gina Schock on Tour with Madness, UK, 1980
Schock performed with other bands before joining the Go-Go's. "I had a more professional attitude than the other girls did — I thought we had to rehearse a lot," says Schock. "They had done some shows before I joined the band, but there was a lot of work that needed to be put into that band."
Despite the extra work, Schock knew it was worth it. "There was something about the Go-Go's," she continues. "Unlike any other bands that I'd seen playing around L.A. at that particular time, I felt like there was something special there."
Shooting the Vacation video, June 1982
At the time, there were fewer all-female bands. The Go-Go's weren't bothered in the slightest.
"That didn't affect us one single bit. We weren't the least bit interested in any of that kind of crap," says Schock of being in a male-dominated industry. "You know, gender never came into the picture. We were just a gang of five girls having a great time, playing music, doing what we love, hanging out with our friends, running from one show to another."
Palm Springs, California, 1984
It was their "special" connection that helped the band last, Schock explains.
"How many people do you know who are divorced? It's tough enough to keep two people together, much less five women," says Schock. "But I think we have something very, very special that deserves the extra care that is needed to keep it together."
She adds, "The longest-lasting relationships we've ever had is with the five of us. Nobody's been married as long as we've been together."
Palm Springs, California, 1984
The bandmates' connection equated to a whole lot of fun — and it hasn't stopped yet.
"When we're on stage, we're having a blast, always picking somebody out in the audience and we laugh or make fun of somebody," the drummer says. "We're just like goofy kids when we get together. The energy is exploding all the time... It's like being in high school again."
Palm Springs, California, 1984
Looking back, Schock says she still can't believe this is her life.
"My whole life has been a wow moment," says Schock, who treasures her memories of opening for The Rolling Stones and David Bowie. "Because these are people that you grow up idolizing, or I did anyway. And then you get to be on the same stage. You get to hang out with them and meet them and chat. It's like a dream come true."
When Schock looks through Made In Hollywood, she says she feels "almost detached."
"I can't believe that that person is me. Because I'm such a fan. I'm such a music fan. I love everybody. I'm always excited to meet somebody in my business," she continues. "And looking at this book right now, I'm just like, 'Wow, I really put that together.' It's hard to believe."
Made In Hollywood
Made In Hollywood: All Access With The Go-Go's isn't Schock's only new project. She also has art exhibitions coming up in Los Angeles on Nov. 6 and in San Francisco on Nov. 13.
