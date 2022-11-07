The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was 'a Very Good Human'

"My love and condolences are with you, your family and his baby boy through this tough time and after," The Game wrote to Nick Carter, after sharing a memory of a kind interaction with Aaron Carter

Published on November 7, 2022
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; John Sciulli/WireImage

The Game is remembering the late Aaron Carter through a candid story shared with the "I Want Candy" singer's brother, Nick Carter.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Aaron had died at the age of 34 on Saturday, the rapper, 42 — born Jayceon Terrell Taylor — shared a post on Instagram for Nick, also 42, recalling a memory he once shared with Aaron.

Detailing how Nick's tribute to his late brother impacted him, The Game told the Backstreet Boys member, "Your words to your brother as honest & pure as they were touched me this morning so I wanted to write you back & share with the world a quick story that was a true testament to Aaron's character & heart."

Noting in his post how it was "mid-year 2005," The Game wrote, "I boarded a flight to New York with my now 19 year old son and his mom to do 106 & Park and we were first class so we thought… turns out they overbooked and we were one seat short and he was sitting across the isle and said 'Hey, you guys have little man... you can have my seat Game.' "

"At this time my first album had dropped and I still wasn't sure everyone knew who I was so every new 'Game' called out was fresh and made me feel like I'd accomplished something great," he continued.

The Game then wrote in his post that Aaron "went back to coach and sat in an aisle and had the whole row to himself so he was chilling."

"I felt bad about him giving up his seat so I thought to myself… 'f--- that, I'm going to sit in coach too!!!' He had on his headphones… (AirPods weren't a thing back then) but he took them off and I asked him if I could sit. He of course said 'f--- yea man,' " he continued. "We ended up talking the entire damn near 6 hour flight and I can remember thinking how cool it was to be talking to a guy I seen on MTV a million times who my [little] sister loved to death cause again I had just became a star so this was super dope."

"We got to know one another very well during that flight, exchanged sidekick numbers & always hugged when we saw each other over the years," The Game added, before detailing how Aaron's death affected him.

"Yesterday when I read of his passing, it really hurt my feelings and I instantly thought of that flight & our time chilling in the sky. He was dope AF and a very good human.. my love and condolences are with you, your family and his baby boy through this tough time and after. Hit me whenever, FOREVER," he wrote, concluding his message: "Rest Easy Aaron, fly high kid 🕊."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

The young multi-hyphenate was also an actor, appearing as himself in shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as roles in 7th Heaven and the movies Fat Albert, Popstar and Supercross.

He also appeared alongside siblings Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie and Angel in their short-lived 2006 E! reality show, House of Carters, and competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, coming in 5th with partner Karina Smirnoff.

The star faced legal troubles and struggled with addiction over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday, but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, TMZ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34

Aaron's body was discovered on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

On Sunday, Nick paid tribute to his little brother with a post shared on social media.

"My heart has been broken today," he wrote, captioning a gallery of several throwback photos of the brothers in their youth. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," he continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."

