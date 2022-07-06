The Game Reveals He's 'Not Dating' 13 Going on 30's Christa B. Allen Despite Their Kiss on TikTok
The Game is setting the record straight after kissing 13 Going on 30 actress Christa B. Allen in a TikTok video.
In the post, shared by Allen on Monday, the actress writes, "When you just broke up BUT ... you just broke up" — cutting away from a clip of her looking sad to one of her and the 42-year-old rapper, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, sharing a brief kiss.
However, The Game tells PEOPLE they are not romantically linked.
"Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok," The Game tells PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. "She's a beautiful woman, but we're not dating." The rapper is currently seeing someone, he confirms.
The actress also said that it wasn't anything serious between her and The Game in the comments section of her post, writing that she's "a single woman doing single woman things."
One of her followers also commented on the video, asking, "What happened to Matty?" The question seemingly refers to her 13 Going on 30 character Jenna Rink's love interest — whose younger version was played by Sean Marquette with Mark Ruffalo starring as the adult Matt Flamhaff.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"He dipped 🖐," Allen joked.
This isn't the first time Allen's TikToks have gone viral. In 2020, the 30-year-old actress — who played the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner's character in the 2004 rom-com — recreated one of the film's most iconic scenes for Halloween.
RELATED: Watch Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reminisce About 13 Going on 30: 'It's Been 18 Years!'
In the movie, Allen's 13-year-old Rink is trapped in the adult body of Garner's 30-year-old Rink and dresses up for a Poise magazine party while Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays in the background.
Allen posed as Garner's character in her TikTok video, complete with the same striped, multi-color Versace dress from the movie.
RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years: Report
"Jenna Rink forever 👛🌸💕✨#13goingon30," she captioned the video.
"My TikTok mentions are flooded with your duets, with your interpretations on this character, your Jenna Rink Halloween costumes, and I just want to say that I see you, and it fills my heart with so much joy that we can share this movie and this character!!" Allen wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.
- The Game Reveals He's 'Not Dating' 13 Going on 30's Christa B. Allen Despite Their Kiss on TikTok
- Claim to Fame Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas Give All the Details on the 'Surprising' New Guessing Game
- Jeff Lewis Splits from Boyfriend Stuart O'Keeffe: 'There's Not Really a Future There'
- Strongman Tom Stoltman Says 'the Gym Saved My Life' After Struggles with Autism and Depression