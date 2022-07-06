The Game Reveals He's 'Not Dating' 13 Going on 30's Christa B. Allen Despite Their Kiss on TikTok

The Game Says He’s ‘Not Dating’ 13 Going on 30's Christa Allen Despite Their Kiss on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@christaallen/video/7116735431827262763?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

The Game Says He’s ‘Not Dating’ 13 Going on 30's Christa Allen Despite Their Kiss on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@christaallen/video/7116735431827262763?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

In the post, shared by Allen on Monday, the actress writes, "When you just broke up BUT ... you just broke up" — cutting away from a clip of her looking sad to one of her and the 42-year-old rapper, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, sharing a brief kiss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, The Game tells PEOPLE they are not romantically linked.

"Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok," The Game tells PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. "She's a beautiful woman, but we're not dating." The rapper is currently seeing someone, he confirms.

The actress also said that it wasn't anything serious between her and The Game in the comments section of her post, writing that she's "a single woman doing single woman things."

One of her followers also commented on the video, asking, "What happened to Matty?" The question seemingly refers to her 13 Going on 30 character Jenna Rink's love interest — whose younger version was played by Sean Marquette with Mark Ruffalo starring as the adult Matt Flamhaff.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He dipped 🖐," Allen joked.

This isn't the first time Allen's TikToks have gone viral. In 2020, the 30-year-old actress — who played the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner's character in the 2004 rom-com — recreated one of the film's most iconic scenes for Halloween.

In the movie, Allen's 13-year-old Rink is trapped in the adult body of Garner's 30-year-old Rink and dresses up for a Poise magazine party while Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays in the background.

Allen posed as Garner's character in her TikTok video, complete with the same striped, multi-color Versace dress from the movie.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years: Report

"Jenna Rink forever 👛🌸💕✨#13goingon30," she captioned the video.