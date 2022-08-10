Go Behind-the-Scenes with The Future X at Their Fun-Filled Bowery Ballroom Show

On Sunday, TikTok-discovered group The Future X performed at Bowery Ballroom in New York City during their Honda Civic Tour, and gave fans a taste of their forthcoming music. 

By
Published on August 10, 2022 08:25 PM
01 of 10

Showing up in style

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Jayna Hughs. Tristan Farrell

Jayna Hughes drives herself to the performance at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC in The Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R.

02 of 10

Testing, testing!

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
The Future X. Tristan Farrell

Soundcheck rehearsals at Bowery Ballroom in NYC.

(Far left front line) Sasha Marie, Drew Venegas.

(Far left backline) Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Tray Taylor, Angie Green.

03 of 10

Pose!

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
The Future X. Tristan Farrell

Before show hanging outside Bowery Ballroom with their Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R.

(Far back) Angie Green, Luke Brown Jayna Hughes.

(Front) Maci Wood, Tray Taylor, Sasha Marie and Drew Venegas.

04 of 10

Creating content

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
The Future X with creators Alex Wong and Melissa Becraft. Tristan Farrell

The Future X is prepping a TikTok with creators Alex Wong and Melissa Becraft, and other show guests.

05 of 10

The girls

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Angie Green and Sasha Marie. Tristan Farrell

The girls of The Future X: (left to right) Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Angie Green and Sasha Marie.

06 of 10

Get ready with The Future X!

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Drew Venegas. Tristan Farrell

Getting ready for the performance — Drew Venegas applies eyeliner for Luke Brown.

07 of 10

In action

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Maci Wood and Angie Green. Tristan Farrell

Maci Wood and Angie Green performing live on stage at Bowery Ballroom.

08 of 10

Jamming out

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
The Future X. Tristan Farrell

Performing live on stage at Bowery Ballroom - (left to right) Drew Venegas, Luke Brown, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood, Angie Green, Jayna Hughes and Tray Taylor.

09 of 10

Photo-op!

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes. Tristan Farrell

Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes end the evening on the Pixster 360 Degree Slow Motion Photo Booth.

10 of 10

Civics unite!

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents THE FUTURE X, BoweryBallroom, NYC
Custom Honda Civics. Tristan Farrell

Honda Civic Tour tradition of custom-designing a Honda vehicle, with The Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R revealed fans also can check out the all-new 2023 HR-V throughout the Honda Civic Tour.

