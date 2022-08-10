Go Behind-the-Scenes with The Future X at Their Fun-Filled Bowery Ballroom Show

01 of 10 Showing up in style Jayna Hughs. Tristan Farrell Jayna Hughes drives herself to the performance at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC in The Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R.

02 of 10 Testing, testing! The Future X. Tristan Farrell Soundcheck rehearsals at Bowery Ballroom in NYC. (Far left front line) Sasha Marie, Drew Venegas. (Far left backline) Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Tray Taylor, Angie Green.

03 of 10 Pose! The Future X. Tristan Farrell Before show hanging outside Bowery Ballroom with their Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R. (Far back) Angie Green, Luke Brown Jayna Hughes. (Front) Maci Wood, Tray Taylor, Sasha Marie and Drew Venegas.

04 of 10 Creating content The Future X with creators Alex Wong and Melissa Becraft. Tristan Farrell The Future X is prepping a TikTok with creators Alex Wong and Melissa Becraft, and other show guests.

05 of 10 The girls Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Angie Green and Sasha Marie. Tristan Farrell The girls of The Future X: (left to right) Maci Wood, Jayna Hughes, Angie Green and Sasha Marie.

06 of 10 Get ready with The Future X! Drew Venegas. Tristan Farrell Getting ready for the performance — Drew Venegas applies eyeliner for Luke Brown.

07 of 10 In action Maci Wood and Angie Green. Tristan Farrell Maci Wood and Angie Green performing live on stage at Bowery Ballroom.

08 of 10 Jamming out The Future X. Tristan Farrell Performing live on stage at Bowery Ballroom - (left to right) Drew Venegas, Luke Brown, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood, Angie Green, Jayna Hughes and Tray Taylor.

09 of 10 Photo-op! Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes. Tristan Farrell Maci Wood and Jayna Hughes end the evening on the Pixster 360 Degree Slow Motion Photo Booth.