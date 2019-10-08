The Eagles Will Play Their 1976 Epic Hotel California in Its Entirety During 2020 Tour

A chart-busting classic is making its way to some major cities next year!

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey (late Glenn Frey’s son) and Vince Gill — have announced a 2020 North American tour for their highly acclaimed 1976 album, Hotel California.

With tour stops on both coasts, the legendary rock band will perform the album in its entirety before playing an additional set of some of their greatest hits. The concerts will feature a 46-piece orchestra and 22-member choir.

The tour begins Feb. 7 in Atlanta, Georgia — hitting New York City, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco, before finishing up in Inglewood, Calif. on April 18.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album of all time, and became the band’s definitive LP. Following its release, it topped the charts and earned two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.”

The Eagles previously performed Hotel California during two sold-out shows in Las Vegas this past September.

The group’s current lineup came together in 2017 when Vince Gill joined the band, according to Rolling Stone, a year after founding member Glenn Frey’s death.

The L.A. based band was formed in the early ’70s, and became figureheads for the new brigade of country-tinged singer-songwriters. They had an unparalleled string of hits in the first half of the decade, including “Take It to the Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Take It Easy,” and “Best of My Love” — all of which were later featured on Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) album, which became the best-selling album in history.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.

Tickets for their 2020 tour will go on sale Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.