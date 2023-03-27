The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

These stars made the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards the perfect occasion for date night

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 27, 2023 09:23 PM
Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jana Kramer and her Scottish beau Allan Russell were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went Instagram official with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year.

Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Jordan and Kristen Davis. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen O'Connor proudly showed off her growing baby bump while on the carpet.

Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Cole Swindell walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Joe Scarnici/Getty

Benatar walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sharna Burgess sparkled while snuggled in husband Brian Austin Green's arms.

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hannah Godwin showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour, went for a more laid back look.

Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty

The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers.

Muni Long & Masimba Chibanda

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty

Famed singer/songwriter Muni Long walked the carpet alongside her husband, Masimba Chibanda.

