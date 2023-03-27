The Cutest Couples at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

01 of 08 Jana Kramer & Allan Russell Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Joe Scarnici/Getty Jana Kramer and her Scottish beau Allan Russell were smoldering hot while posing for cameras. Kramer went Instagram official with the former Norwich City Football Club coach and former soccer player in January this year.

02 of 08 Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor Jordan and Kristen Davis. Frazer Harrison/Getty Jordan Davis and wife Kristen O'Connor proudly showed off her growing baby bump while on the carpet.

03 of 08 Cole Swindell & Courtney Little Joe Scarnici/Getty Cole Swindell walked the carpet with his girlfriend Courtney Little before winning the country song of the year trophy later in the night.

04 of 08 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Joe Scarnici/Getty Benatar walked hand in hand with her husband of 41 years.

05 of 08 Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Frazer Harrison/Getty Sharna Burgess sparkled while snuggled in husband Brian Austin Green's arms.

06 of 08 Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Kevin Mazur/Getty Hannah Godwin showed off her ripped abs in an all white ensemble, while her boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dylan Barbour, went for a more laid back look.

07 of 08 Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon Joe Scarnici/Getty The TikTokers were all smiles while posing for photographers.