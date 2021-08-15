"Good luck to them all," the 61-year-old bassist wrote in his announcement on Facebook

The Cure's Simon Gallup Says He's Leaving the Band After 40 Years: 'Got Fed Up of Betrayal'

Guitarist Porl Thompson, bass player Simon Gallup, musician, songwriter and lead singer Robert Smith, drummer Boris Williams and keyboard player Laurence 'Lol' Tolhurst, all members of the English rock band The Cure, pose for a portrait backstage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 14, 1986, in Clarkston, Michigan.

Simon Gallup is parting ways with The Cure after four decades with the English rock band.

The 61-year-old bassist made the announcement on Saturday in a public post to his personal Facebook account.

"With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all," he wrote in the brief statement.

When asked by a friend if he was okay, Gallup responded, "I'm OK... just got fed up of betrayal."

A couple of hours later, keyboardist Roger O'Donnell appeared to reference Gallup's departure on Twitter.

"A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????" the 65-year-old wrote, referencing the band's former drummer and keyboardist, Lol Tolhurst.

Gallup served as The Cure's bassist for 11 of the 13 albums released by the group to date. He also played keyboard for the band throughout the years.

Gallup was one of the longest-tenured members of The Cure, having spent 40 years with the group. He spent his first three years with the band between 1979 and 1982 but took a brief hiatus after clashing with lead singer Robert Smith while touring.

The musician then returned to the band at Smith's request in 1984.

In a 2019 interview with NME, Smith said that despite some hiccups along the way, he and Gallup had "a really good balance" and "discourse" between them, which he felt was "on a level that's just more enjoyable than it used to be."

"For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he's always been my best friend," he said. "It's weird that over the years and the decades he's often been overlooked. He doesn't do interviews, he isn't really out there and he doesn't play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he's absolutely vital to what we do."

Simon Gallup of The Cure performs onstage headlining day 3 of Bestival 2016 at Robin Hill Country Park on September 10, 2016 in Newport, Isle of Wight. Credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

Smith continued: "We've had some difficult periods over the years but we've managed to maintain a very strong friendship that grew out of that shared experience from when we were teens. When you have friends like that, particularly for that long, it would take something really extraordinary for that friendship to break."

In June, Smith told The Sunday Times that he expects The Cure's upcoming album would be their last. The band has not released an album since 4:13 Dream in 2008.

The album will be "very emotional," the singer said, and encapsulate "10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff."

"And I can't think we'll ever do anything else," Smith admitted to the outlet. "I definitely can't do this again."