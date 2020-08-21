The Chicks' Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer Perform National Anthem at DNC

The Chicks recently changed their band name, dropping "Dixie," a nickname for the Civil War-era South

The Chicks kicked off the Democratic National Convention on Thursday with the first musical performance on the fourth and final night.

Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, remotely sang the national anthem after remarks from former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus as well as Cedric Richmond Jr., the son of Rep. Cedric Richmond, who recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Chicks' performance comes after a multicultural choir, who represented all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Cheyenne Nation and five territories sang a rendition of the national anthem to open the DNC on Monday night.

The country trio, who released their new album Gaslighter in July, previously sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, two months before they were infamously ostracized for criticizing George W. Bush.

A month before the release of their latest album -- their first in 14 years -- The Chicks changed their band name, dropping "Dixie," a nickname for the Civil War-era South.

"We want to meet this moment," they said in a statement, after nationwide protests, including the removal of several Confederate statues.

In addition to the shortened band name, The Chicks released a new song "March March" and its accompanying music video, which features footage of recent protests in support of Black Lives Matter, women's rights, gay rights and environmental activists.

That same month, Maines sharply criticized President Donald Trump and his administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. "It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it's murder," she said during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. "It's second-degree murder."

Also featured on the slate of DNC performers are John Legend and Common.