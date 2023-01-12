The Chainsmokers Reveal They've Had Threesomes Together in the Past: 'They Were Never Planned'

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," Alex Pall explained during his appearance alongside Andrew "Drew" Taggart on the Call Her Daddy podcast

By Shafiq Najib
Published on January 12, 2023 12:53 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend The Chainsmokers and JAJA Tequila celebrate Big Game Weekend at the MaximBet Music at The Market powered by DirecTV at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for JAJA Tequila)
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

The Chainsmokers have gotten especially close throughout the years.

During their appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the dance-pop duo, composed of Andrew "Drew" Taggart and Alex Pall, opened up about their sex lives, admitting to host Alexandra Cooper that the two have had threesomes together on more than one occasion.

Noting that it happened a while ago, Pall, 37, said with a laugh, "It's been a long time."

The Chainsmokers
Cindy Ord/Getty

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," he explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart … so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

Recalling one of the times, Pall continued, "I think we were like, 'What the f--- just happened?' "

"Because they were never planned," he added. "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."

The duo also confessed to hooking up with fans during their early days in their career with Taggart, 33, telling the podcast host, "I don't think we've ever hooked up with a diehard fan: no one wearing merch or anything."

In the chat, Pall also shared some details from his private life, including when his ex-girlfriend allegedly spied on him through a pet-food dispenser that she installed in his home.

"It was, like, 'Oh my God, I've been getting spied on for seven months by this f---ing pet camera," he said. "I got up close to it, and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and then covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out."

Pall eventually broke up with her after having many fights, admitting, "It was just the most unhealthy … I [felt like I was] losing my mind."

"My mom hated her, my sister hated her, everyone didn't like her at this point," he added. "At this point, I was, like, 'I think I should probably call this soon' … but I'm such an optimist, it's hard for me to pull this rug out."

The Chainsmokers concluded their 2022 tour last month that took place across North America and Europe, promoting their fourth studio album, So Far So Good.

