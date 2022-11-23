The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson Uses His Guitar to Help Boot Stage Crasher During Concert

The Black Crowes were performing in Australia when a fan jumped on stage and dodged security

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 12:15 PM
Black Crowes' Rich Robinson shoves invader off stage with his guitar
The Black Crowes. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty

The Black Crowes took matters into their own hands (and instruments) after an unruly fan crashed the stage during a recent performance.

The Atlanta rockers were on tour at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday when a man ran on stage, dodging multiple security guards as he made his way from one end of the stage to the other.

Within seconds, guitarist Rich Robinson helped corner the man, and used his guitar to shove the man in the neck, according to video shot by fans.

His brother and bandmate Chris Robinson joined in the brouhaha, too, waving his mic stand in an attempt to get the man off the stage. The fan eventually leaped off stage to a smattering of boos from the crowd.

"Hey, you throw that motherf—er out, right" Rich Robinson, 53, said afterwards. "You get the f— out of here."

Once the commotion died down, the group re-started the song they'd been performing, "Stare It Cold."

Sunday night marked the rockers' final show in Australia on what was their first tour Down Under since 2008, according to Spin. The Black Crowes have been celebrating their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker by playing the album in full each night.

Despite the stage crasher, the group appeared to still have a good time; on Twitter Sunday night, they shared a series of photos from their most recent tour dates.

"We came, we saw, we rocked!" they wrote. "Thanks to all of our friends and fans in Japan and Australia. We had a blast. See ya soon ;)"

Related Articles
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Battle with Parkinson's Disease
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Parkinson's Battle
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Pattie Boyd
Pattie Boyd — Legendary Muse for George Harrison and Eric Clapton — Reframes Her Life in Rock and Roll
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
creedence clearwater revival
John Fogerty Talks New Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary and Making Peace with His Past
Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performs during the Festival d'été de Québec, in Quebec City
Rage Against the Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled by Security During Concert
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
Little Big Town
Little Big Town's New Album Exudes Love and, Of Course, Harmony: 'We've Never Been a Mail-It-In Band'
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Performs in Brooklyn, Plus Brad Pitt, Key & Peele, Bella Hadid and More
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Singer Stevie Nicks performs at the 1983 US Festival.
Stevie Nicks' Life in Photos
Fleetwood Mac
Dashed 'Dreams' and Broken Hearts: Inside the Tumultuous Making of Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours'