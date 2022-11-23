The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson Uses His Guitar to Help Boot Stage Crasher During Concert

The Black Crowes took matters into their own hands (and instruments) after an unruly fan crashed the stage during a recent performance.

The Atlanta rockers were on tour at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday when a man ran on stage, dodging multiple security guards as he made his way from one end of the stage to the other.

Within seconds, guitarist Rich Robinson helped corner the man, and used his guitar to shove the man in the neck, according to video shot by fans.

His brother and bandmate Chris Robinson joined in the brouhaha, too, waving his mic stand in an attempt to get the man off the stage. The fan eventually leaped off stage to a smattering of boos from the crowd.

"Hey, you throw that motherf—er out, right" Rich Robinson, 53, said afterwards. "You get the f— out of here."

Once the commotion died down, the group re-started the song they'd been performing, "Stare It Cold."

Sunday night marked the rockers' final show in Australia on what was their first tour Down Under since 2008, according to Spin. The Black Crowes have been celebrating their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker by playing the album in full each night.

Despite the stage crasher, the group appeared to still have a good time; on Twitter Sunday night, they shared a series of photos from their most recent tour dates.

"We came, we saw, we rocked!" they wrote. "Thanks to all of our friends and fans in Japan and Australia. We had a blast. See ya soon ;)"