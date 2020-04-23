The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine Movie to Stream in Singalong Event on YouTube

Image zoom LMPC via Getty

The Beatles’ famous 1968 animated movie, Yellow Submarine, will be making its way to YouTube this weekend for special live-streaming singalong event.

Ringo Starr made the announcement in a tweet on The Beatles’ official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“For those of you missing singing together, I’ve good news,” Starr said in a video. "Tune in to The Beatles' YouTube channel on Saturday, the 25th, at 9 o'clock Pacific, 12 noon Eastern, for a special Yellow Submarine movie singalong for kids and kids at heart. Peace and love. I know I’ll be there; I hope you will too.”

Yellow Submarine was directed by George Dunning and written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal. Heinz Edelmann served as the art director for the animated film, which was the fourth Beatles movie to be made — following A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and Magical Mystery Tour.

Aside from their 1966 song by the same name, the film's soundtrack also features classics like "All You Need Is Love," "It’s All Too Much," "When I’m Sixty-Four" and "Hey Bulldog."

Image zoom LMPC via Getty

In the film, The Beatles come to rescue the fictional world of Pepperland from the Blue Meanies, who have invaded the paradise in an effort to overthrow the colorful world of music.

The singalong edition of Yellow Submarine was most recently released in theaters in 2018 in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary, Variety reports.

Beatles fans also have another film to look forward to that is slated to come out later this year. The Beatles: Get Back, the Peter Jackson-directed documentary, takes a look at unused footage from the original 1970 Let It Be documentary.

Image zoom LMPC via Getty

The highly anticipated film is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 4, but may be postponed, as many other major films have been, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody knows when anything is coming out right now,” Paul McCartney recently told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show. “But it will come out. Disney are going to release it.”

While fans wait for The Beatles: Get Back, they can enjoy Yellow Submarine this Saturday, April 25, at 12 p.m. ET on The Beatles' YouTube.