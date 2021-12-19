The singer says she and her now-husband drove from L.A. to Las Vegas on June 17 to get married at midnight as they celebrate six months of marriage

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Reveals She Secretly Married Johnny Costello in June: 'Wild and Wonderful'

The cat's out of the bag!

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry and partner Johnny Costello have announced that they secretly got married in June in separate posts on Instagram celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary.

"Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas," Perry, 38, wrote alongside an image of her smiling lovingly at Costello under red lighting. "Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' "

Perry added that she and her now-husband hopped in a black Corvette on June 17 and ventured from L.A. to Las Vegas to get married at midnight.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever," Perry concluded. "🤍, Mrs. Costello."

Costello shared the excitement in his own Instagram post revealing their summer marriage, which featured an image of the newlyweds hugging as Perry shows off her wedding ring.

"YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!" he wrote alongside the photo taken by photographer Neil Perry.

"Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry," the musician added. "To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!! 🤍💍🤍💍🤍💍."

Perry was previously married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia before filing for divorce in May 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

Arencibia, 35, is currently engaged to conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren.

Perry sang about her divorce on The Band Perry's 2019 single "The Good Life," which hints at infidelity within the marriage. Prior to the song's release on her 36th birthday, Perry shared a message about the song on her Instagram page.

"THE GOOD LIFE is a story about the infidelity I experienced. I want you to know that this song was written during a toxic and incredibly difficult time in my life, but I'm singing it to you now with the voice of a woman who has completely regained a strong sense of self, rebuilt her womanhood, and is grateful to have learned so much," Perry wrote, in part.