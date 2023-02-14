The Band of Heathens Pay Tribute to the Ultimate Power of Love in New Song 'All That Remains'

"'All That Remains' is the realization that the only thing that really matters in this world is love," says band member Gordy Quist

By Tricia Despres
Published on February 14, 2023 06:30 PM

The Band of Heathens' Ed Jurdi has long loved The Beatles.

"I remember dancing around in the living room to their Magical Mystery Tour record on the turntable," Jurdi, 46, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "I would be sitting there with my parents and my dad would point out the sounds of the bass guitar and the vocals."

The Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist also holds memories of the legendary quartet tightly in his grasp these days.

"My first real musical memory was watching A Hard Day's Night with my dad," adds Quist, 42, to PEOPLE. "I remember as a kid watching the end scene where everybody's losing their minds. I remember just staring at the TV and just being totally floored by that."

"The Beatles are a return to home in a way," interjects Jurdi. "They're like the sun. If you play the kind of music we play, it's something you need to know about and be educated about, you know?"

And it's that influence that has long been heard in the spirit of the Austin-based, fiercely independent rock and roll group led by the dual lead vocalists and songwriters who started their career cutting their teeth on the wood paneling of bar room after bar room, only to find themselves today as one of the most highly successful independent groups out there.

ED JURDI AND GORDY QUIST
Band of Heathens. ALYSSE GAFKJEN

However, just a few years back, that group was tired.

"Our life has been this adventure of rock and roll touring nonstop in a million different cities all the time," says Quist. "[The pandemic] was our first time really getting to really experience what to others might be mundane."

"The pandemic gave us this ability to be home and refocus on the family," adds Jurdi. "We could focus on these little things that we had missed since we had been kind of racing through our entire adult life thus far."

One of those 'little things' was the love of the family around them. And it's this love, in its purest form, that finds its way into The Band of Heathens' new song "All That Remains," a trippy yet romantic take on the somewhat complicated adoration that makes life so very beautiful.

"'All That Remains' is the realization that the only thing that really matters in this world is love," says Quist of the track premiering exclusively on PEOPLE and whose music video includes snapshots of love gone by. "That love is the eternal engine that brought us here and will be continuously spinning long after we're gone."

Centering on the ideals that got the sentimental rockers here in the first place is something that has certainly directed the recording of their new album Simple Things, which is set for release on March 17.

"Simple Things is a return to our influences and a return to our kind of uninhibited instincts," says Quist of their ninth studio album. "We weren't necessarily searching for crazy exotic sounds that we've never made before. Instead, this record was created by taking the time to write these songs that really go deep into the heart."

Indeed, the record also helped The Band of Heathens mentally recalibrate.

"I kind of felt as if we were revisiting our younger selves in the band again," Jurdi remarks. "Just finding that energy and that excitement again was something extraordinary. It would've been a different record certainly if that had not happened."

"I feel like I'm standing at the top of the hill," adds Quist quietly. "On one side, I can see my childhood and my parents, at a time when I had no idea of the sacrifices they were making. And then, on the other side of the mountain, I see my parents getting older now and see myself approaching that. It's the circle of life I guess."

Related Articles
Lizzy McAlpine
Lizzy McAlpine Watched 'Ceilings' Go Viral in Real-Time — Even Though She 'Wasn't Expecting' It to Be a Hit
Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 attend the announcement of their "S Club 7 Reunited" reunion tour at Soho Hotel on February 14, 2023 in London, England.
S Club 7 to Reunite for 25th Anniversary UK Tour: 'We're Just So Excited'
Destiny's Child Performed at Walmart and Lizzo was at the Show
Lizzo Finally Got to Tell All of Destiny's Child She Saw Them Perform at a Local Walmart
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez Brushes Off TikTok Claiming Hailey Bieber Shaded Her: 'Don't Let These Things Get Me Down'
Lorde attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Lorde Says She's Trying to 'Move as Quickly' as She Can on Fourth Album: 'Super Exciting'
MARIO https://www.dropbox.com/s/p6t9mkiaa678hg8/IMG_7873.png?dl=0 PC: Virisa Yong
Mario Talks Friendship with Ty Dolla $ign and 'On and Off' Relationships to Mark New Single Release
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Post Malone Denied Entry to an Australian Bar Because of His Tattoos: 'Never Experienced' This
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Says She's 'Excited' to Release New Music — but Doesn't 'Have Any Updates' on Timeline
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Did Not Get Paid for Jaw-Dropping Super Bowl Halftime Show — Here's Why
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Bono (L-R), The Edge, Larry Mullen, and Adam Clayton of the band U2 pose with their award for "Best Rock Performance by a Group" backstage during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
U2 to Perform at New Vegas 'Sphere' for First Live Concerts in 4 Years After Super Bowl Ad Launch
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale,
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds Performs 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (2207303an) David Jolicoeur aka David Jolicoeur The Dove of De La Soul 5th Annual Blossom Ball, New York, America - 11 Mar 2013
Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of De La Soul, Dead at 54
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl