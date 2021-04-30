The Band CAMINO Debuts Music Video for 'Honest' and 'Vulnerable' Song Written to Their Mothers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The emerging rock band releases their latest single “Sorry Mom” ahead of Mother’s Day, and they’ve got a handful of things to apologize for in this emotional ballad

For this upcoming Mother's Day, The Band CAMINO is sending love to their moms through a heartfelt apology.

In their new single, "Sorry Mom," the Nashville-based rock band gets real and "deeply honest" in this soft, acoustic ballad as one of their singers, Jeffery Jordan, takes center stage to talk about his personal regrets to his mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been wanting to write something like this for a long time," Jordan tells PEOPLE. "I feel like other people can relate to the feeling of, 'This is who I am and I can't change that.'"

While Jordan, 26, handles lead vocals for this song and is also a guitarist within the group, the other talented members include singer and guitarist, Spencer Stewart, 27, and drummer, Garrison Burgess, 25. The band first formed after Jordan and Stewart met at the University of Memphis back in 2015, and after moving to Nashville in 2018, the two added Burgess into the band. The trio has been making waves with their 2019 EP tryhard with hit songs like "See Through" and "Daphne Blue," and now they are set to release an album later this year which will include "Sorry Mom."

sorry mom - the band camino Credit: Patrick Tracy

In the intimate black and white video for this vulnerable single, Jordan is alone with his guitar as the camera slowly gets closer as he sings. Jordan shares that he received nothing but support and love from his bandmates about going solo for the video.

"A lot of bands always try to center themselves around a frontman or one person and we've always tried to not do that," says Jordan. "So this is definitely an exception for us... I've received a lot of encouragement from my bandmates and my friends about this song because it's more personal to me than I think it is for the other two guys."

He adds, "Our manager, our director for our video, and the rest of the band has always been like, 'This is your story to tell and we want to be alongside you.'"

Jordan shares that he was sheltered from a handful of things growing up in a Christian household, but as he has matured and become his own person, his views have clashed with that of his mother's. In the song, Jordan talks about his regrets and behaviors his mother has disapproved of like getting too drunk, swearing too much or not knowing if "there's a God."

The Band CAMINO Credit: Courtesy The Band CAMINO

"Everyone has probably let [their mom] down or needed to say sorry to them at some point, but everyone has to become their own person," says Jordan. " Probably it's really tough for my mom ... what she cares about more than anything is being a mom and being a good mom and that's why it makes it even harder because just trying to be [myself] can hurt her."

The singer says that writing the song and deciding to release it was difficult due to the personal lyrics and not wanting to upset his mother with his honesty; however, after working through it and adding a "lighthearted" bridge and ending, he was ready to debut it.

"A lot of people were telling me that they liked the song and for me, I was like, 'I don't know if I could put this out,'" says Jordan. "I know that my mom would have a hard time hearing me say all this stuff and I definitely took that into consideration. Even though I'm 26 years old and in a band for a living, it doesn't matter how old you get — you never want to hurt the people that you love."

The Band Camino The Band CAMINO | Credit: Patrick Tracy

Jordan says that when he finally showed his mom the song last week, they were able to have a meaningful conversation about it, and while she didn't approve of him using the f-word, she gave him praise overall for the new single.

"I was really nervous to show it to her and she said, 'I might not understand everything that you do and I probably never will, but at the end of the day, I still love you and I'm proud of you and I do like the song. It's a good song,' which was so amazing to hear."

The songwriter hopes that listeners and fans can connect and relate to this emotional single as it is vastly different from their most recent alternative rock party anthem "1 Last Cigarette."

"This is from the heart and I think it's important that people hear it because I think it feels way different than anything else we released recently," says Jordan. "This song could mean something to a lot of people, even if it means something to a few people that's really cool to me. "

There is so much in store for this rising rock band, as they plan to perform at Bonnaroo this September and put the finishing touches on their album for release this year as Jordan calls it their "debut statement." Jordan hopes that any listeners that are learning about the band for the first time get the impression that The Band CAMINO just wants to connect with others.