The B-52s Set for Vegas Residency After Announcing End of Touring: We're Gonna Be Very Selective' About Shows

Beginning in May 2023, the new wave icons will begin a 10-show residency at The Venetian Resort, an announcement that comes months after the group proclaimed it was done touring.

"We'll do more shows, but we're gonna be very selective," B-52's frontman Fred Schneider told PEOPLE in anticipation of the Vegas shows. "We've been doing this for more than 40 years. It was my idea to [suggest] that rather than hit every city in the nation, let people come to us at cities people want to go to. Luckily it worked. It would've been a real bummer if it didn't."

Other than the Vegas dates and four concerts in the group's home state of Georgia, it's not really known how many shows the B-52s will do next year… or the year after that. In fact, discussions about limiting the band's tour schedule began before COVID.

"It has to be really special or good for us to do a show, because we have a big entourage and we don't skimp," Schneider, 71, said. "That's one thing people say about our shows, they're sort of blown away."

While it's hardly uncommon for artists to announce a retirement-like tour and then promptly hit the road again and again, "The World's Greatest Party Band" seems resolute in the decision, especially after dubbing their 15 fall shows "The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth."

Lucky for them, Vegas is an unworldly place. It's a bit of a, well, "Love Shack."

"The last time we were there, I went to the Burlesque Hall of Fame where you learn the art of striptease," Schneider said, quickly noting that he didn't partake in any training. "I don't show my body off."

Schneider's also not interested in listening to people imitate his distinct voice — which happens often.

"I get tired of people doing it. They make it sort of a parody of how I sing, but they think that's how I sound and I'm like, 'You know, go to hell,'" he says, laughing. "They go, 'Do you wanna hear my impression of you?' I tell them no. I think it's funny in a way, but it's like, who wants to hear it?"

Ironically, Vegas is known for impersonator shows — but Schneider and the B-52s are the real deal.