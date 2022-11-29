The B-52s Set for Vegas Residency After Announcing End of Touring: We're Gonna Be Very Selective' About Shows

The B-52s are ready to roam all over Las Vegas

By Mark Gray
Published on November 29, 2022 04:40 PM
B52s
The B-52s. Photo: Denise Truscello

Beginning in May 2023, the new wave icons will begin a 10-show residency at The Venetian Resort, an announcement that comes months after the group proclaimed it was done touring.

"We'll do more shows, but we're gonna be very selective," B-52's frontman Fred Schneider told PEOPLE in anticipation of the Vegas shows. "We've been doing this for more than 40 years. It was my idea to [suggest] that rather than hit every city in the nation, let people come to us at cities people want to go to. Luckily it worked. It would've been a real bummer if it didn't."

Other than the Vegas dates and four concerts in the group's home state of Georgia, it's not really known how many shows the B-52s will do next year… or the year after that. In fact, discussions about limiting the band's tour schedule began before COVID.

"It has to be really special or good for us to do a show, because we have a big entourage and we don't skimp," Schneider, 71, said. "That's one thing people say about our shows, they're sort of blown away."

While it's hardly uncommon for artists to announce a retirement-like tour and then promptly hit the road again and again, "The World's Greatest Party Band" seems resolute in the decision, especially after dubbing their 15 fall shows "The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth."

Lucky for them, Vegas is an unworldly place. It's a bit of a, well, "Love Shack."

"The last time we were there, I went to the Burlesque Hall of Fame where you learn the art of striptease," Schneider said, quickly noting that he didn't partake in any training. "I don't show my body off."

Schneider's also not interested in listening to people imitate his distinct voice — which happens often.

"I get tired of people doing it. They make it sort of a parody of how I sing, but they think that's how I sound and I'm like, 'You know, go to hell,'" he says, laughing. "They go, 'Do you wanna hear my impression of you?' I tell them no. I think it's funny in a way, but it's like, who wants to hear it?"

Ironically, Vegas is known for impersonator shows — but Schneider and the B-52s are the real deal.

Related Articles
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on Main Stage East on Day 1 of Leeds Festival on August 26, 2022 in Leeds, England.
The 1975's Matty Healy Calls Out Security in Autotune After Fan Falls at Concert: 'Stop Standing There'
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.
Adele Says She's 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show in My Career' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'
Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform on stage at Abbotsford Centre on October 22, 2017 in Abbotsford, Canada.
Foreigner to Launch Historic Farewell Tour In 2023 — 'Very Difficult Decision,' Says Kelly Hansen
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency
Hayley Williams Pauses Paramore Concert to Stop a Fight
Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls Out Fans Arguing During Show, Jokes 'Detention for Everyone'
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake Are Thankful for Their 'Bumpy Ride': 'Kept Us in Conversation'
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on the Band's 'Bumpy Ride' — and Why They Wouldn't Change a Thing
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Hit in Eye with Skittle During LA Show, Jokes That He'll Need to Wear an 'Eye Patch'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, John Legend to Take Part in iHeartRadio Holiday Special Hosted by Mario Lopez
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Candiace Dillard-Bassett -- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reflects on 'Uphill Battle' to Becoming More Than a 'Housewives Singer'
NEW YORK, NY- FEBRUARY 4: The B52's at the 17th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards at Appel Room in New York City on February 4, 2020. Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch /IPX
The B-52s Will Say Farewell with 'The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth': 'It's Been Cosmic'
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck
AMERICAN IDOL 517 (Top 7) In a special Mothers Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to American Idol to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5. American Idol airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry Jokes That Her Viral Twitching Moment on Vegas Stage Is 'My Broken Doll Eye Party Trick'
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile