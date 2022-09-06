The 1975's Matty Healy Says Rumors He'll Appear on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Are 'Fake News'

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is, seemingly to his own disappointment, shutting down rumors that a possible Taylor Swift collaboration is in the works.

After Swift announced her upcoming album Midnights, due out Oct. 21, a possible leaked track listing began making the rounds on social media.

Among those tracks were collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Lana Del Rey and The 1975, who were rumored to feature on a song called "In My Dreams."

Healy, however, squashed the… well, dreams of fans who'd hoped the track was the real deal with a tweet on Saturday that read: "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :("

The "All Too Well" singer, 32, announced the release of Midnights, her 10th studio album, while on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

In a social media post, the star said the record would tell "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she wrote. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we'll meet ourselves."

The 1975, meanwhile, are preparing to release their own new album, titled Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on Oct. 14.

The record, their fifth, is the group's first time working with producer Jack Antonoff, who is a longtime collaborator of Swift's.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage in London for Surprise Mashup: 'Would You Sing With Us?'

Though Healy, 33, and Swift have yet to collaborate on a song, their paths have crossed in the past, and a Pitchfork profile of Healy published in August revealed that Swift had an early listen of their new album, which she described as "so funny."

Healy has also expressed interest in working with the 11-time Grammy Award winner, and said on The Green Room podcast in 2019 that he'd be down to produce an acoustic record for her if she wanted.

"I would never slag Taylor off, I think Taylor's amazing," he said. "Taylor Swift doing an acoustic record? I can't think of a record that would sell more than that. Like, Taylor Swift's intimate return to country. Of course, you'd wanna produce that! She's [probably] gonna sit on that idea, but Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I'm there."

The pair were briefly romantically linked in 2015, though the "Happiness" singer described their bond as "a flirtation" in a 2016 interview with Q.

"I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' So that was cool," he said. "But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself. It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift."