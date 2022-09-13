The 1975's Matty Healy Explains Why Band Turned Down Lots of 'Money' to Open for Ed Sheeran's Tour

The 1975's Matty Healy recently turned down an opening slot for Ed Sheeran.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Sept. 8, the English alt-rock singer-songwriter said The 1975 recently declined an offer to open for Sheeran on a four-month string of stadium concerts — despite a large paycheck.

"It's difficult to be big and say — genuinely — that I have zero commercial ambition," Healy, 33, told the outlet. "I tend to say no to stuff for money."

The "Somebody Else" band frontman continued, detailing the support act offer: "I don't know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate, but I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would've made me money that I've never even seen or heard of in my life."

Ed Sheeran.

Reporter Joe Coscarelli then asked if Healy was referring to Sheeran, 31. "Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want," replied the musician. "Think about the money you think I'm getting offered — it's not just offered, it's what he can afford because of what he makes for shows — and then just triple it. It's insane."

Healy explained that he doesn't have anything against the "Thinking Out Loud" superstar — he's simply not interested in the money.

"The thing that's stopped me just doing that is because — I don't care. It's not worth it. Not because I don't like Ed Sheeran," he said. "I think he's, in a lot of ways, a genius. And he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that's the kind of stuff I think about."

The 1975's Matty Healy. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

On Monday, Healy took to Twitter and clarified his comments, noting that The 1975 isn't against "sharing a stage" with Sheeran, they just don't want to perform as an opening act whatsoever.

"just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn't decline sharing a stage with him," wrote the rockstar. "I just wanted to do our own shows instead and he's always been so nice to me personally and publicaly [sic] so don't start a twitter thing for fun."

The 1975's latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was released on Oct. 14 and will be supported with a tour of North America and the UK, which currently has dates announced from November 2022 to January 2023.

Sheeran is currently on his +-=÷x Tour, performing shows in Europe through the end of September before heading to the United States to perform at the 2022 Formula One World Championship in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 22. Then, he'll play a string of concerts across Australia and New Zealand from February to March 2023.