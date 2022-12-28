The 1975's At Their Very Best Tour: Inside the Band's Fall Run

The British pop-rockers released their critically acclaimed latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in October and recently wrapped their North American tour

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on December 28, 2022 03:35 PM
01 of 17

New York City

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
02 of 17

New York City

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
03 of 17

New York City

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
04 of 17

New York City

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
05 of 17

New York City

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
06 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
07 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
08 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
09 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
10 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
11 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
12 of 17

Los Angeles

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
13 of 17

Chicago

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
14 of 17

Chicago

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
15 of 17

Chicago

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
16 of 17

Chicago

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
17 of 17

Chicago

the 1975. lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Jordan Curtis Hughes
