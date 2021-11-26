The singer's father and her Voice contestants celebrated Thanksgiving together while singing along to the Beatles classic song "Help!"

Ariana Grande and Her Voice Contestants Sing Along to Beatles Classic While Spending Thanksgiving Together

Ariana Grande's Thanksgiving was abuzz with music!

In an Instagram story posted Thursday by the singer-songwriter, her father and her Voice contestants can be seen celebrating the holiday together while singing along to the Beatles classic song "Help!"

The Voice judge tagged her dad Edward Butera and show contestants Jim Allen, Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes in the post.

In the story, Sasha sings "Help!" while his father Jim Allen, who competed as a duo on The Voice with him, plays the guitar.

"Sending you all so much love. Endlessly thankful always," Grande, 28, captioned a holiday selfie.

Ariana Grande Instagram Sasha Allen | Credit: Ariana Grande Instagram

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Grande's The Voice team talked about having her as a coach on the show.

"The most unexpected thing about Ariana, to me, is just how big her heart is. You know, she's always checking on us," said Forbes. "We got the chance to meet some of her close family members and friends, and she's so loving to everyone," she said.

"People might have opinions on her, and I didn't know how she'd be as a person at first, but she's just incredible," Forbes added. "It was unexpected to meet someone of her celebrity status who is so real and kind."

Ariana Grande Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the interview, Sasha also praised Grande and said he "can't put into words the way she cares about us."

"It's all so comfortable with her," he said.