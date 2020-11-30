Blake Shelton Chugs Wine During Belated Thanksgiving Dinner with Gwen Stefani: 'Totally Faking'

Newly engaged Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated Thanksgiving a little late this year.

On Sunday, Stefani posted video from a belated holiday dinner on her Instagram Story, showcasing the spread of seasonal decor and food while also capturing Shelton, 44, jokingly chug a bottle of wine. "Oh my God!" she said with a laugh as he drank, "He's totally faking!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stefani, 51 — who shares three sons — Apollo Bowie Flynn, 6, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Kingston James McGregor, 14, with ex Gavin Rossdale — explained that they were having their Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday night and will be live on The Voice Monday night, which she said "is crazy."

On Thursday, Shelton posted a throwback selfie with Stefani to celebrate the holiday. "What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for!" he captioned the post. "Happy Thanksgiving y'all!!!"

"Love u @blakeshelton gx," commented Stefani on the post.

Stefani and Shelton, announced their engagement last month, and a source previously told PEOPLE that the country singer asked her three kids for their blessing before getting down on one knee at his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch to propose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom

Image zoom Credit: Gwen Stefani/ instagram

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to Stefani told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Though Shelton and the No Doubt rocker kept their long-awaited news private for several days, the source said the pair was "very excited" to share it with the world on Oct. 27, when they posted a joyful joint announcement showing off the ring on Instagram.

"Yes please," Stefani simply captioned her post, while Shelton wrote: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!

Back in July, Shelton opened up to the Today show about the balance of being both a friend and a role model to Apollo, Zuma and Kingston.

"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," Shelton said, referring to his sweet Father's Day tribute from Stefani.