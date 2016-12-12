Teyana Taylor rang in her 26th year with the ultimate birthday bash thrown by her biggest fan: her husband Iman Shumpert!

The Cleveland Cavaliers star pulled out all the stops for his leading lady, holding a dinner on Saturday hosted by Hennessy at Spaces & CO in Cleveland.

Taylor was beaming as she stepped into the venue, wearing a brown off-the-shoulder sweater dress, to find almost 40 of her friends and family members all there to celebrate her.

“This year you can party your a– off for your birthday!” Shumpert, 26, wrote in an Instagram post showing Taylor standing before a crowd on stage — with her toned abs on full display. “From having our daughter, to selling out your first headlined tour, to numerous nominations, multiple awards and performances that people still haven’t closed their mouths over.”

He continued: “You’ve graced red carpets and been the cover girl of the magazines you’ve always dreamed of being in … How does it feel to be the ‘it’ girl? … the HAPPILY MARRIED ‘iT’ GIRL! Happy Birthday queen! 26, successful and married with a kid? Life ain’t so bad.”

The group enjoyed chicken and waffles at the dinner along with specialty Hennessy V.S. cocktails before heading to an afterparty at Rumor Cleveland, where Taylor danced the night away.

It’s been a major few months for Taylor, who made headlines in Kanye West‘s “Fade” music video over the summer. She also appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine in October and walked in New York Fashion Week—all within a year after welcoming her first child, 11-month old Junie.

Shumpert praised his wife in a recent tweet, writing, “It’s wild funny how people tell me Im lucky cuz my wife is finally gettin acknowledged for being great. I was lucky when y’all was sleep.”

The dinner and afterparty weren’t Taylor’s only birthday festivities. In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Taylor gushed about a surprise slumber party thrown by her friends, writing, “Happy bday to meeeeeeeee.”

“Oh my God! They really made me a slumber party! It’s a onesie party!” Taylor is heard saying in a room filled with colorful streamers, onesie-clad friends and sleeping bags on the floor.