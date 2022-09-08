Teyana Taylor Surprised With Visit From Janet Jackson at London Concert: 'I Almost Wet My Pants'

"The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED," Taylor wrote on Instagram

Published on September 8, 2022
Teyana Taylor and Janet Jackson. Photo: getty (2)

Teyana Taylor received a "beautiful surprise" when Janet Jackson visited her after a recent concert in London.

On Tuesday, both Taylor, 31, and Jackson, 56, posted a selfie they took together on Instagram after Taylor's Sunday performance at the O2 Academy Brixton. Taylor also included a video of Jackson surprising her backstage after the show in her Instagram post of moments from the performance.

The video shows Taylor — who is currently performing shows on her The Last Petal 2… Farewell Tour — and other people in the room burst into laughter as soon as the "Gonna Love Me" singer enters and sees Jackson waiting to see her.

"Y'all play too much!" Taylor told her entourage upon spotting Jackson, who said she "really enjoyed" the show and embraced her. "Stop, c'mon — I almost wet my pants."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on August 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Morris/Getty

Taylor recounted the experience in a lengthy Instagram caption shared alongside the selfie, writing, "Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y'all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! 😩😩🥹🥺🥺🌹🌹"

She continued, "The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I'm shoooookkkkkkk! You showed out and OVER sold out ... It's been a long time coming! London I love you so much!"

"Thank you for loving on me to the fullest, thank you for rocking with me! Thank you for making one my last bows one of the most magical & a night I will never forget," Taylor added. "I love you so much..always, forever 🌹 Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise 😫🤯🤯 IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. "

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party
Janet Jackson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans!" Taylor continued in the post's caption. "Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen. Thank you London 🌹"

Jackson wrote in her own Instagram caption on Tuesday: "I really enjoyed watching you on stage. I luv you and miss you already sis @teyanataylor 😘😘"

In August 2017, Taylor cited the "Control" musician as "my idol" in an Instagram post and paid homage to the iconic singer by wearing an inspired outfit when she won an MTV Video Music Award for best choreography, honoring her work on Kanye West's "Fade."

"Anyone that follows me knows I STAN for her," Taylor wrote at the time.

