The music video features references to the killings of Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Elijah McClain, George Floyd and more

Teyana Taylor Says She 'Shed a Tear' Daily While Making Powerful New 'Still' Music Video

Teyana Taylor is channeling Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of gun violence and police brutality.

"Just the thought of you/ Makes me weak in my knees, baby/ No matter what you do/ I still believe, still believe/ We have more to see, more to us/ More to life, more than what/ I've been given, where's my healin'?" Teyana sings, as file footage and historical images of racism, police brutality and protests are shown throughout. Sound from police body cam footage and 911 calls are also incorporated.

Teyana — who's currently expecting her second child with husband Iman Shumpert — wrote on Instagram that she cried every day while working on the "Still" music video.

"We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives. Where's our healing?" she wrote. "I shot this video a few months ago & it's crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!!"

Note: The music video contains violent content and gun imagery that may be disturbing and considered NSFW.

"There wasn't one day that went by in the editing room that I didn't shed a tear," continued Teyana. "This project means so much to me and I'm honored to finally be able to share with you. Thank you to everyone involved."

Several stars commented on Teyana's post, commending her on the music video's message. "Such an important, beautiful song 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾, " wrote Kerry Washington, as Euphoria actress Storm Reid added, "Thank you for this."

On Aug. 2, Teyana shared a glimpse of the "Still" music video that featured her baby bump, and reflected on her feelings about bringing "another black child into this world."

"BIG MOOD: How im pullin up to my baby shower knowing that I will soon bring another black child into this world.... With heavy thoughts on my mind that #breonnataylor murderers still hasn't been arrested!!!! Still no justice for the countless black lives lost.....so if it ain't gone be no justice it ain't no f—ing peace," she wrote at the time.

Teyana Taylor's The Album, featuring "Still," is now available wherever you stream music.

